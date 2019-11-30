Protests over Rape and Murder of Woman Veterinarian in Telangana
Illustration by Mir Suhail
Hyderabad: A large group of people including activists on Saturday staged a protest outside a police station near here, where the accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian were lodged, demanding 'severe' punishment to them.
The protesters gathered outside Shadnagar police station and raised slogans against the accused. Some of them even demanded that the accused be handed death penalty.
"It is not enough if they are taken to court. They should be handed out the same treatment what they had done to the victim," a man said.
"If you cannot do it, hand them over to us," another man said. Police assured the agitators that they would ensure 100 per cent conviction to the accused and requested people to cooperate with them.
Meanwhile, doctors, who conducted medical tests on the accused as per procedures, told reporters here that the condition of the accused was normal.
The local bar association has resolved not to offer any legal assistance to the accused, in the case.
The 25-year-old veterinary doctor, who works in a state-run hospital, was raped and killed by the four youth, all lorry workers, on the city outskirts, on Thursday night.
Four youth were arrested on Friday in connection with the heinous crime which triggered a national outrage.
