Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Protests over Rape and Murder of Woman Veterinarian in Telangana

The protesters gathered outside Shadnagar police station and raised slogans against the accused. Some of them even demanded that the accused be handed death penalty.

PTI

Updated:November 30, 2019, 3:36 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Protests over Rape and Murder of Woman Veterinarian in Telangana
Illustration by Mir Suhail

Hyderabad: A large group of people including activists on Saturday staged a protest outside a police station near here, where the accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian were lodged, demanding 'severe' punishment to them.

The protesters gathered outside Shadnagar police station and raised slogans against the accused. Some of them even demanded that the accused be handed death penalty.

"It is not enough if they are taken to court. They should be handed out the same treatment what they had done to the victim," a man said.

"If you cannot do it, hand them over to us," another man said. Police assured the agitators that they would ensure 100 per cent conviction to the accused and requested people to cooperate with them.

Meanwhile, doctors, who conducted medical tests on the accused as per procedures, told reporters here that the condition of the accused was normal.

The local bar association has resolved not to offer any legal assistance to the accused, in the case.

The 25-year-old veterinary doctor, who works in a state-run hospital, was raped and killed by the four youth, all lorry workers, on the city outskirts, on Thursday night.

Four youth were arrested on Friday in connection with the heinous crime which triggered a national outrage.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram