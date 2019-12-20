Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
2-min read

Protests Show Govt Failed to Dispel Confusion over CAA, Says LJP; Hints at Opposing NRC

LJP chief Chirag Paswan, whose party had backed the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament, also released a letter he had written to BJP president Amit Shah, urging him to call a meeting of the ruling National Democratic Alliance to hold deliberations over the contentious proposal.

PTI

Updated:December 20, 2019, 6:53 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Protests Show Govt Failed to Dispel Confusion over CAA, Says LJP; Hints at Opposing NRC
File photo of Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan.

New Delhi: BJP's ally Lok Janshakti Party on Friday indicated its opposition to the NRC and sought to distance itself from the Union government over the citizenship law, asserting that nationwide protests show that the Centre has "failed" to dispel confusion among a significant section of society.

LJP chief Chirag Paswan, whose party had backed the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament, also released a letter he had written to BJP president Amit Shah, urging him to call a meeting of the ruling National Democratic Alliance to hold deliberations over the contentious proposal.

"Disaffection against the law continues in the country despite the bill's passage by Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The LJP had urged the government for deliberations among allies precisely to ensure that such a situation does not arise," he said.

In his tweets, Paswan assured Muslims and Dalits besides other "deprived" sections of society that his party will pay full attention to their concerns over the NRC.

"The LJP will not support any bill that is not in the interest of the common man," he said.

In his December 6 letter to Shah, Paswan had told the Union home minister that the bill would impact the entire country and different voices were being heard on its provisions.

He said the proposed legislation will have far-reaching implications and underscored the issue's seriousness to urge him a call a meeting of NDA constituents.

All NDA partners should be heard so that the alliance came across united on this serious issue, he said. Parliament had passed the bill in the second week of December.

In another tweet, Paswan noted that the protests are happening in various parts of the country with people linking the National Register of Citizens (NRC) with the amended law.

"This has made it clear that the government has failed to dispel confusion in a significant section of people of the country," he tweeted.

Paswan's comments underlines effort by the Bihar-based party to nuance its stand on the contentious issue after strongly backing the government earlier over the matter.

The government has asserted that the law has nothing to do with the NRC, and that Indian citizens will not be affected by them.

Another major BJP ally, JD(U), made it clear on Friday that it will oppose the NRC.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is also JD(U) president, on asserted that National Register for Citizens will not be implemented in the state. His party, too, had backed the amendments in citizenship law in Parliament.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram