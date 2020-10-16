News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

'Proud of NSG's Efforts': PM Narendra Modi Greets National Security Guard on Its Raising Day

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A central agency, the NSG is an elite counter-terrorist force which is used in exceptional circumstances.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted the National Security Guard (NSG) on its raising day, and said the country is proud of its efforts to keep India safe and secure.

"On their Raising Day, greetings to @nsgblackcats personnel and their families. NSG plays a crucial role in India's security apparatus. It has been associated with utmost courage and professionalism. India is proud of NSG's efforts to keep India safe and secure," Modi tweeted.

A central agency, the NSG is an elite counter-terrorist force which is used in exceptional circumstances.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...