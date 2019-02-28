'Proud to Address You as Dr. Hadiya Asokan': Husband Shafin Jahan Announces in Facebook Post

Hadiya, a medical student from Kerala, whose conversion to Islam and subsequent marriage had been mired in a huge controversy, graduated with a degree in homoeopathic medicine and surgery earlier this week.Hadiya’s husband Shafin Jahan announced the news in a Facebook post on Tuesday “Alhamdulillah! Finally you reached an important destination out of all odds. Very proud to address you a Doctor. Dr.Hadiya Asokan,” Jahan posted along with a picture of Hadiya sporting a doctor’s coat and stethoscope.“This shining victory is an outstanding achievement because it comes at the end of countless prayers, relentless struggles of separation and imprisonment, love, patience and so on,” hefurther said.Hadiya, earlier named as Akhila, was born to Hindu parents in Vaikom. In 2016, while pursuing medicine at a private medical college in Salem, she decided to embrace Islam and marry Shafin in December 2016.Hadiya’s father, Ashokan, soon moved a petition in the Kerala High Court alleging that the conversion was illegal and forced and that she will be taken to Syria.In a controversial move, Kerala HC annulled the duo’s marriage in May 2017 and Hadiya and sent her to her home in Vaikom.Thereafter, following the Supreme Court order in November 2017, she was allowed to leave her father’s house and move to Salem to complete her education.On March 8, last year, a three-judge bench comprising former Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra quashed the Kerala High Court order annulling their marriage putting an end on the long legal battle.National Investigation Agency (NIA), which had been probing into the case also proclaimed that there was no reason to believe that it had been a forced conversion.Recently, news emerged that Ashokan had switched sides and joined the BJP after slamming the CPI(M) for its "anti-believer" stand on Sabarimala issue.