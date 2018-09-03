English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Proud to be a Political Prisoner's Son, Says Sagar Gonsalves
Vernon Gonsalves, a Mumbai resident, is one of the prominent activists and lawyers whose homes were raided by the Pune Police on August 28 on suspicion they had links with Maoists. He and four others were later arrested.
Seen here is Vernon Gonsalves with his son Sagar and wife Susan Abraham.
Sagar Gonsalves, son of Vernon Gonsalves, one of the five activists arrested for alleged Maoist links, rejected the police charges against his father and termed them as "laughable".
Vernon Gonsalves, a Mumbai resident, is one of the prominent activists and lawyers whose homes were raided by the Pune Police on August 28 on suspicion they had links with Maoists. He and four others were later arrested.
Besides Vernon Gonsalves, the other arrested were Varavara Rao (Hyderabad), Arun Ferreira (Mumbai), Sudha Bharadwaj (Faridabad) and Gautam Navalakha (New Delhi).
The raids were carried out as part of a probe into the "Elgaar Parishad", an event organised in Pune on 31 December, 2017, which allegedly triggered violence at Bhima-Koregaon village in Pune district the next day.
Here are the edited excerpts from the interview with Sagar Gonsalves:
Q) How did your parents’ activism affect you as a person?
A) While growing up people have idols, for example, Abdul Kalam, Kalpana Chawla. I admired no one but my parents. From a young age, I wanted to be like my parents who have worked for the rights of the downtrodden. My father is an activist who has worked in Chandrapur region of Maharashtra. He helped in uplifting the tribals and making them aware of their rights.
When I grew a little older, I went to see the place and realised that those people really respected my parents. I undertook my Gandhi fellowship recently where I got to work for the rural India. I feel I want to keep working in this field like my parents and especially my father.
Q) What are your apprehensions about the house arrest?
A) They just walked into our house with those huge AK47 guns. My colony has simple middle class people. But now the media and police keep coming in. We don’t want to cause any discomfort to people around us. I feel bad for them. The people do support us there in the colony.
Q) I read in one of the articles that your mother offered tea to the cops when they came to arrest your father Vernon Gonsalves. How were your parents so calm in such a situation?
A) My parents are calm by nature. They always tell me there is no point in being angry. I feel that there are very strong and hence it’s difficult to break such people. My dad always has a smile on his face.
Q) In 2007, when your father was arrested under UAPA how did you and your mother deal with it? How did people around you react?
A) No matter how much I want to deny it, it was hard for my mother and I. My mother is a very strong woman. Moreover, we got support from everywhere. Even when my father was in jail, the people in our colony gave us a lot of support. They stood with us and believed in us.
Q) Why couldn't your mother, being a lawyer, couldn’t do anything for your father when he was in jail in 2007?
A) In 2007, the police really misbehaved with us. Right now they are very cooperative as this case is getting a lot of media attention. Back then they warned my mother: “Agar zyada kuch kia toh tujhe bhi andar kar denge (If you will try to do something, we will lock you up as well).” Those were the exact words. I was only 12 years old then and it really scared me. You can’t really do much about such a threat. In spite of being strong, you can’t do much about such things.
Q) Do you have any memories of your father from 2007 or later years when he was at prison?
A) My dad was mostly away in the field working for tribals even before 2007. During his time in jail, he would regularly write me letters and would ask about school and studies. I also remember when I was in college and he was in jail. I went to Nagpur to meet him. I had just gone through a break-up and my father was giving me relationship advice. Despite him not being there physically he was still there with me while I was growing up.
Q) How was school while growing up, did you face any problems because of your father?
A) I was a pretty low-key student in my own world. I was barely in conflict with anyone. No one really knew much about me. Moreover, in 2007 my mother had warned the media about not including my name in the reports that were being published at the time as I was a minor. But once my personal information got out in papers, my teacher spoke to me but it didn’t cause any problem.
Q) Your father has been critical of the current regime. He was arrested in 2007 as well when the BJP was not in power. What do you think could be the reason.
A) My father was helping the tribals getting to know their rights which doesn’t really impress the government, be it any.
Q) Do you feel scared that because of your family you would face problems?
A) I think I am proud to be a son of a political prisoner; my father is my hero. Though once a Facebook post by me did get some hate messages but that doesn’t stop me from anything. We are very optimistic about everything.
Q) What do you think of your parents’ political views? Does it influence you?
A) The best thing about my parents is that they don’t force me into following anything. They have their own ideology and they let me follow mine. I love the fact that my father stands up for what he believes in. I simply love it. My father is definitely a left leaning person. And if you ask me I don’t understand politics much. Though the current system irritates me. The rich are just getting rich and the poor are getting poorer.
