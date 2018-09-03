Proud to be a Political Prisoner's Son, Says Sagar Gonsalves

Sagar Gonsalves, son of Vernon Gonsalves, one of the five activists arrested for alleged Maoist links, rejected the police charges against his father and termed them as "laughable".Vernon Gonsalves, a Mumbai resident, is one of the prominent activists and lawyers whose homes were raided by the Pune Police on August 28 on suspicion they had links with Maoists. He and four others were later arrested.Besides Vernon Gonsalves, the other arrested were Varavara Rao (Hyderabad), Arun Ferreira (Mumbai), Sudha Bharadwaj (Faridabad) and Gautam Navalakha (New Delhi).The raids were carried out as part of a probe into the "Elgaar Parishad", an event organised in Pune on 31 December, 2017, which allegedly triggered violence at Bhima-Koregaon village in Pune district the next day.Here are the edited excerpts from the interview with Sagar Gonsalves:While growing up people have idols, for example, Abdul Kalam, Kalpana Chawla. I admired no one but my parents. From a young age, I wanted to be like my parents who have worked for the rights of the downtrodden. My father is an activist who has worked in Chandrapur region of Maharashtra. He helped in uplifting the tribals and making them aware of their rights.When I grew a little older, I went to see the place and realised that those people really respected my parents. I undertook my Gandhi fellowship recently where I got to work for the rural India. I feel I want to keep working in this field like my parents and especially my father.They just walked into our house with those huge AK47 guns. My colony has simple middle class people. But now the media and police keep coming in. We don’t want to cause any discomfort to people around us. I feel bad for them. The people do support us there in the colony.My parents are calm by nature. They always tell me there is no point in being angry. I feel that there are very strong and hence it’s difficult to break such people. My dad always has a smile on his face.No matter how much I want to deny it, it was hard for my mother and I. My mother is a very strong woman. Moreover, we got support from everywhere. Even when my father was in jail, the people in our colony gave us a lot of support. They stood with us and believed in us.In 2007, the police really misbehaved with us. Right now they are very cooperative as this case is getting a lot of media attention. Back then they warned my mother: “Agar zyada kuch kia toh tujhe bhi andar kar denge (If you will try to do something, we will lock you up as well).” Those were the exact words. I was only 12 years old then and it really scared me. You can’t really do much about such a threat. In spite of being strong, you can’t do much about such things.My dad was mostly away in the field working for tribals even before 2007. During his time in jail, he would regularly write me letters and would ask about school and studies. I also remember when I was in college and he was in jail. I went to Nagpur to meet him. I had just gone through a break-up and my father was giving me relationship advice. Despite him not being there physically he was still there with me while I was growing up.I was a pretty low-key student in my own world. I was barely in conflict with anyone. No one really knew much about me. Moreover, in 2007 my mother had warned the media about not including my name in the reports that were being published at the time as I was a minor. But once my personal information got out in papers, my teacher spoke to me but it didn’t cause any problem.My father was helping the tribals getting to know their rights which doesn’t really impress the government, be it any.I think I am proud to be a son of a political prisoner; my father is my hero. Though once a Facebook post by me did get some hate messages but that doesn’t stop me from anything. We are very optimistic about everything.The best thing about my parents is that they don’t force me into following anything. They have their own ideology and they let me follow mine. I love the fact that my father stands up for what he believes in. I simply love it. My father is definitely a left leaning person. And if you ask me I don’t understand politics much. Though the current system irritates me. The rich are just getting rich and the poor are getting poorer.