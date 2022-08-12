‘Proud to be Indian’: Family of Lashkar-e-Taiba Militant Hoists Tricolour at Jammu and Kashmir Home

The family of a Lashkar-e-Taiba militant, Khubair, hoisted the Tricolour at their home in Bharat Bagla, a remote area of Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign announced by PM Narendra Modi on the occasion of 75 years of Independence.

Talking to News18, his brothers — Shamas Din Chowdhary and Nazab Din Chowdhary — said, “We are proud to be Indians.”

The family said they were happy that the government started such a campaign.

“We are happy that we are getting a chance to hoist the Tricolour in our house for the first time thanks to PM Modi’s campaign,” they said.

‘Ghar pe Tiranga’

As part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, celebrations have already begun from August 2, although the actual celebration would take place from August 13-15, when people can hoist the flags at their homes.

The campaign is a bid to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on the premise that the flag has always been more formal and institutional than personal one.

Under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, from the 13th to the 15th of August, a special movement – 'Har Ghar Tiranga' is being organised. Let us further this movement by hoisting the National Flag at our homes. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/NikI0j7C6Z — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 31, 2022

The Prime Minister replaced his social media profile picture with the image of the Tricolour. Many others also did the same.

August 2 is the birth anniversary of Pingali Venkayya, who designed the National Flag.

According to the official website, “The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to promote awareness about the Indian National Flag.”

