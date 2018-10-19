English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Provide Immediate Help to Those Affected in Amritsar Train Accident: PM Modi Tells Officials
The train was en route to Amritsar from Jalandhar when the incident occurred at Joda Phatak in Amritsar.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during BJP National Executive Meeting, in New Delhi, Saturday, Sept 8, 2018. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) (PTI9_8_2018_000116B)
New Delhi: Expressing shock and grief over the deaths of at least 50 people in a train accident in Amritsar on Friday evening, Prime Minister Modi directed the officials to provide immediate assistance to the affected.
"Extremely saddened by the train accident in Amritsar. The tragedy is heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones and I pray that the injured recover quickly. Have asked officials to provide immediate assistance that is required," PM Modi tweeted.
Over 50 people were killed on Friday evening when a crowd of Dussehra revellers that had spilled onto railway tracks while watching burning of Ravana effigy near Amritsar were run over by a train, officials said.
The train was en route to Amritsar from Jalandhar when the incident occurred at Joda Phatak. At least 300 people were at the spot watching 'Ravana dahan' at a ground near the tracks.
Punjab chief minister Amrinder Singh announced free treatment to all injured in the accident. "Rushing to Amritsar to personally supervise relief and rescue in tragic rail accident on Dussehra in Amritsar. My government will give Rs 5 lakh to kin of each deceased and free treatment to injured in government and private hospitals. District authorities have been mobilised on war footing," Singh tweeted.
