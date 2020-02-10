Take the pledge to vote

Assembly
Elections
2020
1-min read

Provide Necessary Finances to MCDs to Continue With Facilities in Their Schools: HC to Govt

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued the direction after perusing the affidavits submitted by the three corporations — EDMC, SDMC and North MCD — regarding the steps taken by them.

PTI

Updated:February 10, 2020, 7:03 PM IST
File photo of Delhi High Court (Picture courtesy: Getty Images)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court directed the Delhi government on Monday to provide necessary finances to the municipal corporations to ensure that efforts initiated by them towards better education, health and nutrition of students in their schools can be continued.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued the direction after perusing the affidavits submitted by the three corporations — EDMC, SDMC and North MCD — regarding the steps taken by them.

The affidavits were filed in response to a PIL seeking framing of a policy to ensure education, health and nutrition as well as development of children up to the age of 14 years, as guaranteed under the Constitution and Right to Education Act.

The corporations told the court that efforts made by them include increasing the classrooms in their schools, building separate toilets for boys and girls, providing free textbooks, subsidy for purchase of uniforms, mid-day meals and also scholarships for girls.

"In view of aforesaid facts, the respondents (corporations) are taking enough care of children between 6-14 years of age. Various steps have been initiated. We direct that necessary finance be provided to the corporations so that efforts initiated by the MCDs can be continued, the bench said and disposed of the petition.

The petitioner, Salek Chand Jain, had alleged that authorities concerned have taken no action to ensure education, health and nutrition of children up to the age of 14 years.

The petition had sought directions to the AAP government and the municipal corporations, which run schools in the national capital, to carry out house to house survey in their respective areas to find out if there are any children between the ages of 6-14 years who are not going to schools.

The petitioner had also sought a direction to the authorities to take steps to curb the drop out rate in government and corporation-run schools.



