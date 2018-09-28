English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Provide Quota in Jobs, Educational Institutions to Transgenders, Uttarakhand HC Tells Govt
The court also stressed on providing accommodation, besides scholarships up to the post-graduate level and financial assistance to the parents of transgenders.
Image for representation (Reuters)
Loading...
Dehradun: Noting that there should be no discrimination against transgenders in employment or occupation, the Uttarakhand high court on Friday asked the state government to provide reservation in government jobs to the community.
Acting chief justice Rajiv Sharma and Justice Manoj Tiwari, while hearing a petition filed by a transgender named Rajni Rawat and others seeking “protection to life and security”, said the court can take judicial notice of the fact that the life of transgenders is miserable.
In continuation of the directions issued by the apex court to the Centre and state governments in the National Legal Services Authority v/s Union of India case in 2014, the division bench of the high court asked the state to frame a policy in six months and ensure reservation for transgenders in educational institutions and government jobs.
The court also stressed on providing accommodation, besides “scholarships up to the post-graduate level and financial assistance to the parents (of transgenders)”. In a bid to ensure their participation in the mainstream, the court directed district magistrates to register transgenders and frame a law to ensure they are not separated from their parents.
In 2014, the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) had also recommended the inclusion of transgenders in the central list of Other Backward Classes (OBCs).
According to the 2011 Census, India has six lakh people belonging to the transgender community.
The community is among the most backward in the country because they do not fit into the categories of the two recognised genders of men and women. They face issues ranging from social exclusion and discrimination to lack of educational and medical facilities, and unemployment.
Acting chief justice Rajiv Sharma and Justice Manoj Tiwari, while hearing a petition filed by a transgender named Rajni Rawat and others seeking “protection to life and security”, said the court can take judicial notice of the fact that the life of transgenders is miserable.
In continuation of the directions issued by the apex court to the Centre and state governments in the National Legal Services Authority v/s Union of India case in 2014, the division bench of the high court asked the state to frame a policy in six months and ensure reservation for transgenders in educational institutions and government jobs.
The court also stressed on providing accommodation, besides “scholarships up to the post-graduate level and financial assistance to the parents (of transgenders)”. In a bid to ensure their participation in the mainstream, the court directed district magistrates to register transgenders and frame a law to ensure they are not separated from their parents.
In 2014, the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) had also recommended the inclusion of transgenders in the central list of Other Backward Classes (OBCs).
According to the 2011 Census, India has six lakh people belonging to the transgender community.
The community is among the most backward in the country because they do not fit into the categories of the two recognised genders of men and women. They face issues ranging from social exclusion and discrimination to lack of educational and medical facilities, and unemployment.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
Thursday 27 September , 2018 Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sui Dhaaga Movie Review: Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan’s Film is Over Dramatic but Charming
- Pataakha Movie Review: Vishal Bhardwaj Film's Power Rings on So Many Levels
- Facebook Admits Phone Numbers May be Used to Target Ads
- #90sMoviesIn2018: Faking Rape and Fat Shaming, Here's Why Aamir-Madhuri's 'Dil' Doesn't Deserve its Cult Status
- Renault Lodgy Gets Zero Star in Global NCAP Crash Test Safety Rating, Company Issues Clarification
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...