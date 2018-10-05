PS Narasimha Second ASG to Resign as Govt Keeps Solicitor General Post Vacant Since December

Senior advocate PS Narasimha has resigned from the post of the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) of India.According to sources in the Union Law Ministry, Narasimha sent his resignation letter last month. The letter was addressed to Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.Sources tell CNN-News18 that Narasimha has given an advance notice of three months for his demitting his office. The letter maintains that Narasimha shall stand discharged of the duties with effect from December 15.The resignation, however, is still to be accepted by the central government.Narasimha, according to the sources, had been verbally communicating his desire not to continue for the last few months but the senior lawyer was requested to carry on.Recently, he also vacated the official residence meant for an ASG. His tenure is otherwise till June 2020 after getting the extension earlier this year.The government sources add that a decision has to be taken at the "highest level" regarding Narasimha's resignation since the advocate is highly regarded by the senior functionaries and has successfully defended certain tricky cases on behalf of the Centre.If his resignation is finally accepted, the government will be left with six ASGs in the top court - Maninder Singh, Tushar Mehta, Pinky Anand, Atmaram Nadkarni, Aman Lekhi and Vikramjeet Banerjee.In August, resignation of senior advocate Sandeep Sethi from the post of ASG was accepted by the government.Interestingly, amid all these developments, the post of Solicitor General remains vacant since December last year.After Ranjit Kumar resigned from the post of SG, nobody has been appointed so far, and sources say there is still no movement in this regard.