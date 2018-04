PSDM - Punjab Skill Development Mission Recruitment 2018: 31 Posts, Apply before 23rd April 2018

Punjab Skill Development Mission (PSDM) Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 31 vacancies on contractual basis for the posts of Project Consultant, Block Mission Manager, Block Thematic Expert and Associate Project Consultant has begun on its official website - psdm.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the relevant post on or before 23rd April 2018, 5:00PM, by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://psdm.gov.in/ Step 2 – Click on Careers tab given at the footerStep 3 – Under ‘Recruitment of Various Posts’ click on ‘Details of Posts’ to download the prescribed format of application formStep 4 – Fill the application form with required details and send the duly filled and signed form at the below mentioned address:‘Punjab Skill Development Mission, SCO Number. 149 - 152, 2nd Floor, Sector 17C, Chandigarh’Project Consultant (Finance) TSA - 2Block Mission Manager - 9Block Thematic Expert (Social Mobilization) - 6Block Thematic Expert (Training & Placement) - 13Associate Project Consultant TSA - 1Project Consultant (Finance) TSA - The applicant must be CA/ICWA or MBA (Finance) from reputed Institution.Block Mission Manager/ Block Thematic Expert (Social Mobilization)/ Block Thematic Expert (Training & Placement) - The applicant must possess Master's degree in Business Administration (MBA)/ B.E/ B.Tech in Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Post Graduate in any Discipline.Associate Project Consultant TSA - The applicant must be a Graduate in any subject with MBA/ Post Graduate Diploma in Management/ Rural Management from a reputed Institution.Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility at the url given below:The age of the applicants should be below 45 years for all the above posts.Project Consultant (Finance) TSA - Rs.60,000Block Mission Manager - Rs.40,000Block Thematic Expert (Social Mobilization) - Rs.30,000Block Thematic Expert (Training & Placement) - Rs.30,000Associate Project Consultant TSA - Rs.35,000Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written test and Presentation.