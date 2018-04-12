GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
PSDM - Punjab Skill Development Mission Recruitment 2018: 31 Posts, Apply before 23rd April 2018

For Associate Project Consultant TSA, the applicant must be a Graduate in any subject with MBA/ Post Graduate Diploma in Management/ Rural Management from a reputed Institution.

Contributor Content

Updated:April 12, 2018, 1:18 PM IST
Picture for representation.
Punjab Skill Development Mission (PSDM) Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 31 vacancies on contractual basis for the posts of Project Consultant, Block Mission Manager, Block Thematic Expert and Associate Project Consultant has begun on its official website - psdm.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the relevant post on or before 23rd April 2018, 5:00PM, by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for PSDM Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://psdm.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on Careers tab given at the footer
Step 3 – Under ‘Recruitment of Various Posts’ click on ‘Details of Posts’ to download the prescribed format of application form
Step 4 – Fill the application form with required details and send the duly filled and signed form at the below mentioned address:
‘Punjab Skill Development Mission, SCO Number. 149 - 152, 2nd Floor, Sector 17C, Chandigarh’

PSDM Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Project Consultant (Finance) TSA - 2
Block Mission Manager - 9
Block Thematic Expert (Social Mobilization) - 6
Block Thematic Expert (Training & Placement) - 13
Associate Project Consultant TSA - 1

Eligibility Criteria:

Project Consultant (Finance) TSA - The applicant must be CA/ICWA or MBA (Finance) from reputed Institution.

Block Mission Manager/ Block Thematic Expert (Social Mobilization)/ Block Thematic Expert (Training & Placement) - The applicant must possess Master's degree in Business Administration (MBA)/ B.E/ B.Tech in Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Post Graduate in any Discipline.

Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility at the url given below:
http://psdm.gov.in/pdf/advertisement_23_03_2018.pdf

Age Limit:
The age of the applicants should be below 45 years for all the above posts.

Pay Scale:
Project Consultant (Finance) TSA - Rs.60,000
Block Mission Manager - Rs.40,000
Block Thematic Expert (Social Mobilization) - Rs.30,000
Block Thematic Expert (Training & Placement) - Rs.30,000
Associate Project Consultant TSA - Rs.35,000


Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written test and Presentation.

