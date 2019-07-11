PSEB 10th Compartment Exam Schedule Released at pseb.ac.in, Exam from July 24

PSEB Class 10 compartment exam schedule 2019 | The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), Mohali has released the Class 10 compartment exam schedule, Class 10 compartment exam date sheet for 2018-2019 academic year. The PSEB Class 10 compartment exam date sheet was published on Punjab School Education Board’s website pseb.ac.in. The PSEB compartment exam schedule was published in PDF file and carries the dates for all the PSEB class 10 compartment exam subjects. Read the comprehensive PSEB Class 10 compartment exam schedule here.

According to information available in official PSEB Class 10 compartment exam calendar 2019, the exam is scheduled to be conducted between July 24 and August 13 for the current academic year. The PSEB Class 10 compartment exam is conducted to give another chance to class 10 students of Punjab to qualify the PSEB Board High School Examination.

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) declared PSEB 10th result 2019 on May 8.

PSEB Class 10 Compartment Exam 2019: Steps to download the PSEB 2019 Exam Schedule

Step 1-Vsit the official website of Punjab School Education Board (PSEB ): pseb.ac.in.

Step 2- On homepage, under ‘latest news’ section click on the ‘PSEB compartment exam sheet 2019’ or click on the direct URL shared above.

Step 3- On a new page, the PSEB Class 10 compartment exam schedule 2019, PSEB Class 10 compartment date sheet in PDF format will open.