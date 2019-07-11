Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

PSEB 10th Compartment Exam Schedule Released at pseb.ac.in, Exam from July 24

According to information available in official PSEB Class 10 compartment exam calendar 2019, the exam is scheduled to be conducted between July 24 and August 13 for the current academic year.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 11, 2019, 4:17 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
PSEB 10th Compartment Exam Schedule Released at pseb.ac.in, Exam from July 24
News18 Illustration/ Mir Suhail.
Loading...

PSEB Class 10 compartment exam schedule 2019 | The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), Mohali has released the Class 10 compartment exam schedule, Class 10 compartment exam date sheet for 2018-2019 academic year. The PSEB Class 10 compartment exam date sheet was published on Punjab School Education Board’s website pseb.ac.in. The PSEB compartment exam schedule was published in PDF file and carries the dates for all the PSEB class 10 compartment exam subjects. Read the comprehensive PSEB Class 10 compartment exam schedule here.

According to information available in official PSEB Class 10 compartment exam calendar 2019, the exam is scheduled to be conducted between July 24 and August 13 for the current academic year. The PSEB Class 10 compartment exam is conducted to give another chance to class 10 students of Punjab to qualify the PSEB Board High School Examination.

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) declared PSEB 10th result 2019 on May 8.

PSEB Class 10 Compartment Exam 2019: Steps to download the PSEB 2019 Exam Schedule

Step 1-Vsit the official website of Punjab School Education Board (PSEB ): pseb.ac.in.

Step 2- On homepage, under ‘latest news’ section click on the ‘PSEB compartment exam sheet 2019’ or click on the direct URL shared above.

Step 3- On a new page, the PSEB Class 10 compartment exam schedule 2019, PSEB Class 10 compartment date sheet in PDF format will open.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram