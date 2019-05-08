Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

PSEB 10th Result 2019: Punjab Board Announced Class 10 Matric Results at pseb.ac.in, 85.8% Students Pass

The Punjab Class 10th Result 2019 will be announced by the Punjab School Education Board on its official website pseb.ac.in on May 8.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 8, 2019, 12:54 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
PSEB 10th Result 2019: Punjab Board Announced Class 10 Matric Results at pseb.ac.in, 85.8% Students Pass
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
Punjab 10th Result 2019 | The Punjab School Education Board or PSEB declared the Class 10th Result 2019. The Punjab 10th Result will be declared on the Punjab School Education Board’s official website pseb.ac.in. The Punjab Board conducted the class 10th Matriculation examination for the academic year 2018-19, from 15 March – 1 April 2019.

Students who have appeared for Punjab Board Class 10 examination 2019 can view their result on these websites as well examresults.net, punjab.indiaresults.com, results.gov.in. Candidates are advised to keep admit card and other relevant details handy to check their PSEB 10th result 2019 without any hassle.

Pass percentage of PSEB 10th Result 2019:
Total Pass Percentage: 85.8%
Boys - 81.30%
Girls - 90%

Topper - Neha Verma (99.54%)

How to check the Punjab 10th Result 2019:

Step 1: Click on the official website pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: Look for a tab which says 'Punjab Class 10 board exam result 2019'

Step 3: Click on the tab

Step 4: Enter your roll number

Step 5: Download your Punjab Matric Result 2019 and take a printout for future reference

Students can also check their Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2019 via SMS service.

The overall pass percentage of students who appeared in the Punjab Class 10th Matriculation exam 2018 was 59.47 %. The pass percentage of girls was higher than that of boys. As many as 3.68 lakh students sat for the Punjab Class 10th Matriculation boards in 2018.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram