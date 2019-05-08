English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PSEB 10th Result 2019: Punjab Board Announced Class 10 Matric Results at pseb.ac.in, 85.8% Students Pass
The Punjab Class 10th Result 2019 will be announced by the Punjab School Education Board on its official website pseb.ac.in on May 8.
(Image: News18.com)
Punjab 10th Result 2019 | The Punjab School Education Board or PSEB declared the Class 10th Result 2019. The Punjab 10th Result will be declared on the Punjab School Education Board’s official website pseb.ac.in. The Punjab Board conducted the class 10th Matriculation examination for the academic year 2018-19, from 15 March – 1 April 2019.
Students who have appeared for Punjab Board Class 10 examination 2019 can view their result on these websites as well examresults.net, punjab.indiaresults.com, results.gov.in. Candidates are advised to keep admit card and other relevant details handy to check their PSEB 10th result 2019 without any hassle.
Pass percentage of PSEB 10th Result 2019:
Total Pass Percentage: 85.8%
Boys - 81.30%
Girls - 90%
Topper - Neha Verma (99.54%)
How to check the Punjab 10th Result 2019:
Step 1: Click on the official website pseb.ac.in.
Step 2: Look for a tab which says 'Punjab Class 10 board exam result 2019'
Step 3: Click on the tab
Step 4: Enter your roll number
Step 5: Download your Punjab Matric Result 2019 and take a printout for future reference
Students can also check their Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2019 via SMS service.
The overall pass percentage of students who appeared in the Punjab Class 10th Matriculation exam 2018 was 59.47 %. The pass percentage of girls was higher than that of boys. As many as 3.68 lakh students sat for the Punjab Class 10th Matriculation boards in 2018.
