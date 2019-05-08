Take the pledge to vote

PSEB 10th Result 2019: Punjab Board Class 10 Result Declared at pseb.ac.in, Merit List Here

The PSEB 10th result 2019 will be released by the PSEB Punjab School Education Board on its official website at pseb.ac.in

Trending Desk

Updated:May 8, 2019, 12:52 PM IST
PSEB 10th Result 2019: Punjab Board Class 10 Result Declared at pseb.ac.in, Merit List Here
PSEB 10th Result 2019 | The Punjab School Education Board or PSEB has declared the Punjab Board 10th Result 2019 today (Wednesday, May 8) at around 11.30 am. All the students who are awaiting the Class 10 Result 2019 Punjab Board can check their result at the official website pseb.ac.in. Students can also check their Punjab 10th Result 2019, PSEB 10th Result 2019 on other websites like examresults.in, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in.

The PSEB Class 10 Exams 2019 were conducted by Punjab School Board between March 15 and April 2. Over 6 lakh students have appeared for the PSEB Class 10 Examination this year. Last year, PSEB 10th Result was released on May 9 and PSEB 10th Result 2019 date has also remained the same. Meanwhile, Punjab Board class 12 Result 2019 is also awaited and expected to be released by May 15.

Pass percentage of PSEB 10th Result 2019:
Total Pass Percentage: 85.8%

Boys - 81.30%
Girls - 90%

Topper - Neha Verma (99.54%)

All students are advised to keep their documents — hall ticket/admit card — ready to check their 10th Result 2019, 10th Class Result. The Punjab Board declared the Class 10th Merit List 2019 first, followed by Result 2019 PSEB Class 10. All the students will be required to collect their PSEB Class 10 2019, PSEB Class 12 2019 original mark sheet from their respective schools.

PSEB 10th Result 2019: Here’s how to check PSEB Result 2019
Step 1: Log on to the official website of Punjab Board, pseb.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘PSEB Punjab Board Class 10th, Punjab Class 12th Result 2019’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new window
Step 4: Enter your roll number and other required details as per the details given on Punjab Class 10th, Class 12th admit card
Step 5: Click on submit
Step 6: PSEB Punjab Board Class 10th, Class 12th Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen
Step 7: Download your result for future use



