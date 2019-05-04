English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PSEB 10th Result 2019: Punjab board Class 10 Results Likely to be Announced on May 15 at pseb.ac.in; Details
The PSEB 10th result 2019 will be released by the PSEB Punjab School Education Board on its official website at pseb.ac.in
(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18)
Loading...
PSEB 10th Result 2019 | The Punjab Board Class 10 results or the PSEB 10th result 2019 is expected to be announced by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on May 15. The PSEB 10th result 2019 will be released by the PSEB Punjab School Education Board on its official website at pseb.ac.in. However, there has been no confirmation on the date of declaration of the PSEB 10th result 2019 by the Punjab Board. But, students are still advised to keep their admit cards ready to check their Punjab Board PSEB class 10 result 2019 hassle-free.
The PSEB conducted the Class 10 exams from March 15 to April 2, 2019. The Punjab Board students should keep their hall tickets and admit cards ready as it carries important details like their roll numbers and exam center which they will be required to enter when they log in to check their PSEB 10th result 2019. Students can also check any result-related information on the official website or on alternative websites like examsresult.net or indiaresults.in.
Punjab Board PSEB Class 10 Result 2019: How to check
Step 1: Log on to official website of the Punjab School Education Board at pseb.ac.in.
Step 2: Click on the link that says 'Punjab Class 10 board exam result 2019'
Step 3: Enter hall ticket details to log in
Step 4: Click on the 'submit' button to view scores
Step 5: Download your PSEB 10th result 2019 result and take a printout of the result for future reference
The Punjab Board students who appeared for the PSEB Class 10 exam will have to collect the original mark sheet from their school. They will also be required to provide the original mark sheet of Punjab Board Class 10 results and passing certificate for applications in other courses. The Punjab School Education Board is known as PSEB. PSEB is the state board of education and all the schools in Punjab are affiliated to this Board.
The PSEB conducted the Class 10 exams from March 15 to April 2, 2019. The Punjab Board students should keep their hall tickets and admit cards ready as it carries important details like their roll numbers and exam center which they will be required to enter when they log in to check their PSEB 10th result 2019. Students can also check any result-related information on the official website or on alternative websites like examsresult.net or indiaresults.in.
Punjab Board PSEB Class 10 Result 2019: How to check
Step 1: Log on to official website of the Punjab School Education Board at pseb.ac.in.
Step 2: Click on the link that says 'Punjab Class 10 board exam result 2019'
Step 3: Enter hall ticket details to log in
Step 4: Click on the 'submit' button to view scores
Step 5: Download your PSEB 10th result 2019 result and take a printout of the result for future reference
The Punjab Board students who appeared for the PSEB Class 10 exam will have to collect the original mark sheet from their school. They will also be required to provide the original mark sheet of Punjab Board Class 10 results and passing certificate for applications in other courses. The Punjab School Education Board is known as PSEB. PSEB is the state board of education and all the schools in Punjab are affiliated to this Board.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
-
Thursday 02 May , 2019
'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Thursday 02 May , 2019 'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Blank Movie Review: Despite Sunny Deol's Presence the Film Fails to Pack in a Punch
- Streaming Now: Fans Bring Lucifer Back, Tom Cruise Returns with Mission Impossible Fallout
- Struggling with Instagram Paranoia? Bhuvan Bam, Sejal Kumar Reveal Secrets to Mindful Usage
- Here is Why RBI Has Imposed Penalties on Vodafone m-pesa, PhonePe & Others For Regulatory Violations
- Priyanka Chopra is a Cute Bridesmaid With Floral Headband at Sophie Turner's Wedding, Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results