PSEB 10th Result 2019: Punjab Board Class 10 Results to be Released Shortly at pseb.ac.in; Details
The PSEB 10th result 2019 will be released by the PSEB Punjab School Education Board on its official website at pseb.ac.in
(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18)
PSEB 10th Result 2019 | The Punjab Board Class 10 results or the PSEB 10th result 2019 is expected to be announced by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) today at 11 am. The PSEB 10th result 2019 will be released by the Punjab School Education Board on its official website at pseb.ac.in. However, there has been no confirmation on the date of declaration of the PSEB 10th result 2019 by the Punjab Board. But, students are still advised to keep their admit cards ready to check their Punjab Board PSEB class 10 result 2019 hassle-free.
The PSEB conducted the Class 10 exams from March 15 to April 2, 2019. The Punjab Board students should keep their hall tickets and admit cards ready as it carries important details like their roll numbers and exam center which they will be required to enter when they log in to check their PSEB 10th result 2019. Students can also check any result-related information on the official website or on alternative websites like examsresult.net or indiaresults.in.
Punjab Board PSEB Class 10 Result 2019: How to check
Step 1: Log on to official website of the Punjab School Education Board at pseb.ac.in.
Step 2: Click on the link that says 'Punjab Class 10 board exam result 2019'
Step 3: Enter hall ticket details to log in
Step 4: Click on the 'submit' button to view scores
Step 5: Download your PSEB 10th result 2019 result and take a printout of the result for future reference
The Punjab Board students who appeared for the PSEB Class 10 exam will have to collect the original mark sheet from their school. They will also be required to provide the original mark sheet of Punjab Board Class 10 results and passing certificate for applications in other courses. The Punjab School Education Board is known as PSEB. PSEB is the state board of education and all the schools in Punjab are affiliated to this Board.
