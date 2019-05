PSEB 10th Result 2019: Punjab Board Mohali Class 10 Results Released at pseb.ac.in; Neha Verma Tops With 99.54%

The Punjab Board Class 10 results or the PSEB 10th result 2019 has been declared by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). The PSEB 10th result 2019 was released by the Punjab School Education Board on its official website at pseb.ac.in . However, there has been no confirmation on the date of declaration of the PSEB 10th result 2019 by the Punjab Board. But, students are still advised to keep their admit cards ready to check their Punjab Board PSEB class 10 result 2019 hassle-free.Total Pass Percentage: 85.8%Boys - 81.30%Girls - 90%Topper - Neha Verma (99.54%)The PSEB conducted the Class 10 exams from March 15 to April 2, 2019. The Punjab Board students should keep their hall tickets and admit cards ready as it carries important details like their roll numbers and exam center which they will be required to enter when they log in to check their PSEB 10th result 2019. Students can also check any result-related information on the official website or on alternative websites like examsresult.net or indiaresults.in Step 1: Log on to official website of the Punjab School Education Board at pseb.ac.in Step 2: Click on the link that says 'Punjab Class 10 board exam result 2019'Step 3: Enter hall ticket details to log inStep 4: Click on the 'submit' button to view scoresStep 5: Download your PSEB 10th result 2019 result and take a printout of the result for future referenceThe Punjab Board students who appeared for the PSEB Class 10 exam will have to collect the original mark sheet from their school. They will also be required to provide the original mark sheet of Punjab Board Class 10 results and passing certificate for applications in other courses. The Punjab School Education Board is known as PSEB. PSEB is the state board of education and all the schools in Punjab are affiliated to this Board.