English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PSEB 12th Result 2019 Declared at pseb.ac.in; 86.41 Percent Students Pass Punjab Board Class 12 Results
The PSEB 12th result 2019 or the Punjab Board class 12 result released on the Punjab School Education Board’s official website at pseb.ac.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
PSEB 12th Result 2019 | The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) declared the PSEB Class 12 result 2019 or the PSEB 12th results. The Punjab Board class 12 result released on the Punjab School Education Board’s official website at pseb.ac.in. All students, private and regular, can check their Punjab Board 12th Result here on this page. The HSSLC students who appeared for the class 12 examination under the Punjab Board should keep their hall tickets or admit cards ready to quickly check their PSEB 12th result 2019 as soon as it releases.
The PSEB had conducted the Class 12 examination for the academic year 2018-19 from March 1 – 27, 2019. In 2018 around 3 lakh students appeared for the Punjab HSSLC exam. The HSSLC, or Class 12 exam, is the last 'school-leaving' exam before students can apply for admission to graduate programmes across the country. The PSEB Class 12 board exams are conducted in several examination centres.
Students can also check their PSEB class 12 result 2019 on other websites such as examresults.net, indiaresults.com, results.gov.in
PSEB 12th Result 2019: How to Check
Step 1: Visit the official website: pseb.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the 'results' tab
Step 3: Fill in the required details
Step 4: Download the Punjab Board Class 12 results and keep a print-out for future reference
PSEB also known as Punjab School Education Board is considered one of the top education boards in India. Over lakhs of students appear for the 12th board exam for all the streams, each year. The major aim of the Punjab Education Board is to improve the quality of education across Punjab.
The PSEB had conducted the Class 12 examination for the academic year 2018-19 from March 1 – 27, 2019. In 2018 around 3 lakh students appeared for the Punjab HSSLC exam. The HSSLC, or Class 12 exam, is the last 'school-leaving' exam before students can apply for admission to graduate programmes across the country. The PSEB Class 12 board exams are conducted in several examination centres.
Students can also check their PSEB class 12 result 2019 on other websites such as examresults.net, indiaresults.com, results.gov.in
PSEB 12th Result 2019: How to Check
Step 1: Visit the official website: pseb.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the 'results' tab
Step 3: Fill in the required details
Step 4: Download the Punjab Board Class 12 results and keep a print-out for future reference
PSEB also known as Punjab School Education Board is considered one of the top education boards in India. Over lakhs of students appear for the 12th board exam for all the streams, each year. The major aim of the Punjab Education Board is to improve the quality of education across Punjab.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
-
Tuesday 12 March , 2019
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Elections 2019: In Battle For East UP, Here's an Analysis of Top Seven Seats
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Water Woes In The Heart of Delhi
Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
Friday 10 May , 2019 Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Tuesday 12 March , 2019 Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Elections 2019: In Battle For East UP, Here's an Analysis of Top Seven Seats
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Water Woes In The Heart of Delhi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Streaming Now: ZEE5’s Badnam Gali Makes for a Good Mother’s Day Watch
- Life Beyond Screens: Are You Binge-Watching Your Way to Obesity, Paranoia?
- Super Sanskari Sarees: This Website Creates 'Rape-Proof Clothing' to Highlight Victim Shaming
- US Senators Accuse Amazon of Infringing Parental Consent and Privacy with Alexa
- Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results