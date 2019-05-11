Take the pledge to vote

PSEB 12th Result 2019 Declared at pseb.ac.in; 86.41 Percent Students Pass Punjab Board Class 12 Results

The PSEB 12th result 2019 or the Punjab Board class 12 result released on the Punjab School Education Board’s official website at pseb.ac.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 11, 2019, 12:02 PM IST
PSEB 12th Result 2019 | The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) declared the PSEB Class 12 result 2019 or the PSEB 12th results. The Punjab Board class 12 result released on the Punjab School Education Board’s official website at pseb.ac.in. All students, private and regular, can check their Punjab Board 12th Result here on this page. The HSSLC students who appeared for the class 12 examination under the Punjab Board should keep their hall tickets or admit cards ready to quickly check their PSEB 12th result 2019 as soon as it releases.

The PSEB had conducted the Class 12 examination for the academic year 2018-19 from March 1 – 27, 2019. In 2018 around 3 lakh students appeared for the Punjab HSSLC exam. The HSSLC, or Class 12 exam, is the last 'school-leaving' exam before students can apply for admission to graduate programmes across the country. The PSEB Class 12 board exams are conducted in several examination centres.

Students can also check their PSEB class 12 result 2019 on other websites such as examresults.net, indiaresults.com, results.gov.in

PSEB 12th Result 2019: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website: pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'results' tab

Step 3: Fill in the required details

Step 4: Download the Punjab Board Class 12 results and keep a print-out for future reference

PSEB also known as Punjab School Education Board is considered one of the top education boards in India. Over lakhs of students appear for the 12th board exam for all the streams, each year. The major aim of the Punjab Education Board is to improve the quality of education across Punjab.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
