1-min read

PSEB 12th Result 2019 Declared at pseb.ac.in; Sarvjot Singh Bansal, Aman, Muskaan Soni Top with 98.89 Percent

The PSEB 12th result 2019 or the Punjab Board class 12 result released on the Punjab School Education Board’s official website at pseb.ac.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 11, 2019, 12:11 PM IST
PSEB 12th Result 2019 Declared at pseb.ac.in; Sarvjot Singh Bansal, Aman, Muskaan Soni Top with 98.89 Percent
(Image: News18.com)
PSEB 12th Result 2019 | The Punjab School Education Board, which has conducted the class 12 exam as official exam body, has released the PSEB Class 12 result 2019, PSEB 2019 Class 12 result today May 11 Saturday in online mode. The Punjab School Education Board or also called as PSEB, has published the 2019 PSEB 12th Result at its official website pseb.ac.in

Candidates who have sat for the Punjab Board Examination 2018-2019 between March and April months can check the 2019 PSEB Class 12 result and score at the PSEB’s official website as the result link is active now.

Apart from the Punjab School Education Board online webpage, candidates can also view their PSEB 12th Result 2019 at alternative websites-
examresults.net, indiaresults.com

PSEB 12th Result 2019: Steps to check score online

Follow these steps download your PSEB 12th result

Step 1: Go to the PSEB’s official website: pseb.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the ' 2019 PSEB 12th Result ' tab
Step 3: Enter the required details and hit submit button
Step 4: Your result will be displayed. Download the scorecard and PSEB 12th Result 2019 for future reference

Last year, the PSEB board had abolished the "marks moderation system". Last year around 3 lakhs students appeared in the exam and the overall pass percentage recorded was 65.97 percent.
Also Watch

