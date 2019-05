PSEB 12th Result 2019 Declared at pseb.ac.in; Sarvjot Singh Bansal, Aman, Muskaan Soni Top with 98.89 Percent

The Punjab School Education Board, which has conducted the class 12 exam as official exam body, has released the PSEB Class 12 result 2019 PSEB 2019 Class 12 result today May 11 Saturday in online mode. The Punjab School Education Board or also called as PSEB, has published the 2019 PSEB 12th Result at its official website pseb.ac.in Candidates who have sat for the Punjab Board Examination 2018-2019 between March and April months can check the 2019 PSEB Class 12 result and score at the PSEB’s official website as the result link is active now.Apart from the Punjab School Education Board online webpage, candidates can also view their PSEB 12th Result 2019 at alternative websites-Follow these steps download your PSEB 12th resultStep 1: Go to the PSEB’s official website: pseb.ac.in Step 2: Click on the ' 2019 PSEB 12th Result ' tabStep 3: Enter the required details and hit submit buttonStep 4: Your result will be displayed. Download the scorecard and PSEB 12th Result 2019 for future referenceLast year, the PSEB board had abolished the "marks moderation system". Last year around 3 lakhs students appeared in the exam and the overall pass percentage recorded was 65.97 percent.