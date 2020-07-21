PSEB 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Punjab Board to Release Class 12 Results Today at pseb.ac.in; How to Check

PSEB 12th Result 2020: Best Performing Subjects Formula to be Applied | This year, the Punjab Board will be announcing the PSEB 12th Result 2020 for nearly 3.5 lakh students based on the best performing subjects formula. This decision was taken after few exams got cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak and lockdown situation in the country. For the cancelled papers, the marks distribution system is the same as the CBSE's new assessment scheme.
Event Highlights
- Exams Cancelled Due to Covid-19
- Marks Required to Pass
- No Press Conference This Year
- Supplementary Exams to be Held Later
- Two Hours Left for PSEB 12th Results
- Last Year's Performance
- How to Check Results at PSEB Website
- Alternative Websites to Check Scores
- Best Performing Subjects Formula
- PSEB 12th Result 2020 at pseb.ac.in
- PSEB 12th Result 2020 to be Out Today
- About Punjab State Education Board
- Website Can Also be Accessed on Phones
- New Assessment Scheme
- How to Check Score Online
- PSEB 12th Result 2020 Today
Keeping the coronavirus spread and the lockdown situation in view, the Punjab board had to cancel some papers in March and the PSEB will now declare the class 12 results based on only three examinations that were successfully before pandemic broke out in the country. Punjab Board students will be able to check their class 12 scores on the official website that can also be accessed from mobile phones.
PSEB 12th Result 2020: Marks Required to Pass | As per Punjab board, students need to score at least 20 per cent marks in practical and 33 per cent in theory section to be marked as 'pass'. This year, the Punjab Board will be announcing the PSEB 12th Result 2020 based on the best performing subjects formula. For the cancelled papers, the marks distribution system is the same as the CBSE's new assessment scheme.
PSEB 12th Result 2020 at pseb.ac.in | Students can check their Punjab Board 12th results on the board's official website at pseb.ac.in using their PSEB admit cards, once declared.
PSEB 12th Result 2020 at pseb.ac.in: Punjab Board to Declare PSEB Class 12 Results Today; List of Websites
PSEB 12th Result 2020: Once announced, students can check their Punjab Board 12th results on the board's official website at pseb.ac.in using their PSEB admit cards.
PSEB 12th Result 2020: How to Check Results at PSEB Website | Here are simple steps on how to check PSEB Board 12th Result 2020 through official webiste -
Step 1: Visit official website at pseb.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage
Step 3: Enter the required details mentioned on admit card when asked
Step 4: Click on the submit button and view the result
PSEB 12th Result 2020: Alternative Websites to Check Scores | Sometimes the official website of state boards turn unresponsive or slow due to heavy traffic soon after the announcement of the results. Hence, in such a situation, students need not worry as they can check their PSEB Board 12th Result 2020 through these alternative websites - examresults.net, indiaresults.com and results.shiksha.
PSEB 12th Result 2020: Punjab Board to Release Class 12 Results Today at pseb.ac.in; When and Where to Check
PSEB 12th Result 2020: The Punjab School of Education Board (PSEB) is likely to release the PSEB class 12 results today (July 21) at 11 am. After the PSEB 12th results are declared, students who had…
PSEB 12th Result 2020: Best Performing Subjects Formula | This year, the Punjab Board will be announcing the PSEB 12th Result 2020 for nearly 3.5 lakh students based on the best performing subjects formula. This decision was taken after few exams got cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak and lockdown situation in the country. For the cancelled papers, the marks distribution system is the same as the CBSE's new assessment scheme.
PSEB 12th Result 2020 at pseb.ac.in | Once announced, students can check their Punjab Board 12th results on the board's official website at pseb.ac.in using their PSEB admit cards.
PSEB 12 Result 2020: About the Punjab Board | The Punjab School Education Board, also known as the PSEB, is considered as one of the top education boards in India. Each year, over lakhs of students appear for the 12th board exam for all the streams. The PSEB was founded in the year 1969 and was granted autonomy in 1987.
PSEB 12th Result 2020: Official Website Can Also be Accessed on Phones | Punjab Board students will be able to check their class 12 scores on the official website at pseb.ac.in that can also be accessed from mobile phones. The PSEB will announce the class 12 results based on only three examinations that were successfully before pandemic broke out in the country, and the rest of the exams were postponed.
PSEB 12th Result 2020: New Assessment Scheme | The Punjab Board will follow the CBSE's marks distribution system for the remaining papers that were cancelled due to the coronavirus lockdown. According to the scheme, students will be evaluated based on the performance on the examinations that were successfully conducted. The average of the highest-scoring subjects will be calculated and assigned to the remaining papers that were calculated.
PSEB 12th Result 2020: How to Check Punjab Board Score Online
Step 1. Go to the official website pseb.ac.in
Step 2. Click on the result link on the homepage
Step 3. Enter the required details such as roll number and other details
Step 4. Click on the submit button and view the result
PSEB 12th Result 2020 to be Released Today | The Punjab School of Education Board (PSEB) will reportedly release the PSEB class 12 results today. On Monday evening, the Board officials confirmed that the PSEB will announce the PSEB 12th result 2020 on July 21 at 11am. Once the PSEB 12th results have been declared, Punjab Board class 12 students can check their scores on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Last year, the overall pass percentage of PSEB 12th examination stood at 86.41%, which was a whopping jump by close 20% as students had registered a pass percentage of 69.97% in the year 2018.
PSEB 12th Result 2020: How to Check Punjab Board Score Online
Step 1. Go to the official website pseb.ac.in
Step 2. Click on the result link on the homepage.
Step 3. Enter the required details such as roll number and other details.
Step 4. Click on the submit button and view the result.
What is the New Assessment Scheme
The Punjab Board will follow the CBSE's marks distribution system for the remaining papers that were cancelled due to the coronavirus lockdown. According to the scheme, students will be evaluated based on the performance on the examinations that were successfully conducted. The average of the highest-scoring subjects will be calculated and assigned to the remaining papers that were calculated.
The Official Website Can Also be Accessed on Phones
The Punjab Board students will be able to check their class 12 scores on the official website at pseb.ac.in that can also be accessed from mobile phones. The PSEB will announce the class 12 results based on only three examinations that were successfully before pandemic broke out in the country, and the rest of the exams were postponed.
About the Punjab State Education Board
The Punjab School Education Board, also known as the PSEB, is considered as one of the top education boards in India. Each year, over lakhs of students appear for the 12th board exam for all the streams. The PSEB, which was founded in 1969, was granted autonomy in 1987.
Apart from conducting board examinations every year, the Punjab Board is responsible for setting, revising, and updating the syllabus. It is the regulatory authority to implement new education policies, and modernise education in the state of Punjab. Private and government schools and colleges, both, are affiliated to the Punjab Board. All the matters of education and their related issues are addressed by PSEB.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- So, What Are The Five Cool Gadgets That Samsung Will Launch At Galaxy Unpacked On Aug 5?
- Mark Zuckerberg Went Surfing During the Pandemic With Too Much Sunscreen and Became a Meme
- Shivangi Joshi Says Things are Scary in Mumbai as She Returns to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Shoots
- KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal Shower Love on Natasa Stankovic's Instagram Upload with Hardik Pandya
- Right Mentality and Approach is Most Important for U-19 Cricketers: Irfan Pathan