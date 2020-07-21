PSEB 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Punjab Board to Release Class 12 Results Today at pseb.ac.in; How to Check

(Image: News18.com)



Last year, the overall pass percentage of PSEB 12th examination stood at 86.41%, which was a whopping jump by close 20% as students had registered a pass percentage of 69.97% in the year 2018.



PSEB 12th Result 2020: How to Check Punjab Board Score Online



Step 1. Go to the official website pseb.ac.in



Step 2. Click on the result link on the homepage.



Step 3. Enter the required details such as roll number and other details.



Step 4. Click on the submit button and view the result.



What is the New Assessment Scheme



The Punjab Board will follow the CBSE's marks distribution system for the remaining papers that were cancelled due to the coronavirus lockdown. According to the scheme, students will be evaluated based on the performance on the examinations that were successfully conducted. The average of the highest-scoring subjects will be calculated and assigned to the remaining papers that were calculated.



The Official Website Can Also be Accessed on Phones



The Punjab Board students will be able to check their class 12 scores on the official website at pseb.ac.in that can also be accessed from mobile phones. The PSEB will announce the class 12 results based on only three examinations that were successfully before pandemic broke out in the country, and the rest of the exams were postponed.



About the Punjab State Education Board



The Punjab School Education Board, also known as the PSEB, is considered as one of the top education boards in India. Each year, over lakhs of students appear for the 12th board exam for all the streams. The PSEB, which was founded in 1969, was granted autonomy in 1987.



Apart from conducting board examinations every year, the Punjab Board is responsible for setting, revising, and updating the syllabus. It is the regulatory authority to implement new education policies, and modernise education in the state of Punjab. Private and government schools and colleges, both, are affiliated to the Punjab Board. All the matters of education and their related issues are addressed by PSEB.