PSEB 8th Result 2020 Date and Time: Punjab Board to Declare Class 8 Result at pseb.ac.in

The Punjab School Education Board is expected to announce PSEB 8th Result 2020 soon. The Punjab Board Result 2020 for class 8 will be released by the Punjab School Education Board on its official website pseb.ac.in (http://www.pseb.ac.in/). Students, who sat for the examination, should keep their hall ticket number handy in order to have a hassle-free experience while checking their score.

The Punjab School Education Board successfully conduct the Punjab Board 8th Examination from March 3 to March 16.

According to sources, the answer sheets have been evaluated and Punjab Board is expected to declare the PSEB Class 8 Result 2020 in a day or two.

Students can check their PSEB 8th Result 2020 at these websites as well www.examresults.net (http://www.examresults.net/punjab/), https://results.gov.in/nicresults/index.aspx, http://punjab.indiaresults.com/

PSEB 8th Result 2020: Steps to check

Students are advised to follow the below-listed steps to check their Punjab Board Result 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website: pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Look for ' PSEB 8th Result 2020' tab and click on it

Step 3: Enter the roll number and date of birth

Step 4: PSEB 8th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the Punjab Board 8th Result 2020 and keep a printout

PSEB also known as Punjab School Education Board is considered one of the top education boards in India. Over lakhs of students appear for the 12th board exam for all the streams, each year. The major aim of the Punjab Education Board is to improve the quality of education across Punjab.

