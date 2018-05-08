English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PSEB Class 10 Result 2018: Punjab Board Announces Class 10 Merit List at pseb.ac.in. Check Right Here
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) announced Class 10th Merit List on its official website pseb.ac.in. The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) conducted PSEB Class 10 Examination 2018 from March 12-March 31st 2018.
Image for representation. (Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18)
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) released the PSEB Class 10 examination merit list on its website. The Punjab School Education Board PSEB will declare the PSEB Class 10 results 2018, Punjab Board Class 10 results 2018, on its official website pseb.ac.in/ tomorrow, May 9.
According to the results declared on Tuesday, of the 2,11,521 boys who appeared for the exam, only 1,10,655 could manage to pass, registering a pass percentage of 52.31. Of the 1,56,774 girls who took the exam, 1,08,380 cleared it, reports PTI.
However, the overall pass percentage of the class 10 exam was recorded at 59.47. In 2016 and 2017, the overall pass percentage was 72.25 and 57.50 respectively.
A total of 3,68,295 students had appeared for the class 10 exams this year, a PSEB spokesperson said.
Gurpreet Singh of Harkrishan Sahib Public Senior secondary School, Ludhiana, topped the exam with 98 per cent marks, while the second position was bagged by Jasmeen Kaur of Shishu Model High School in Kapurthala with 97.85 per cent marks.
Puneet Kaur, a student of Guru Nanak Public Senior Secondary School in Fatehgarh Sahib, secured third spot with 97.69 per cent marks.
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) conducted PSEB Class 10 Examination 2018 or the Punjab Education Board Class 10th Matriculation exam from March 12-March 31st 2018. The Punjab School Education Board Result 2018 or PSEB Class 10th Matriculation Exam result 2018 and PSEB Class 10 result 2018 will also be available on examresults.net.
Check the Class 10 Merit List released by Punjab Board:
The Punjab School Education Board had announced the PSEB Punjab School Education Board Class 12 results 2018 on April 23.
Steps to follow PSEB Class 10 Matriculation Result 2018 or PSEB Class 10 results 2018:
Step 1: Click on the official website of PSEB Punjab School Education Board www.pseb.ac.in
Step 2: Look for the desired board button that says PSEB Class 10 Results 2018 or PSEB Class 10 Matriculation Result 2018
Step 3: Click on the link PSEB Class 10 Matriculation Result 2018 and fill in your details, including Roll Number and any other requisite details.
Step 4: Students can download the result and take a printout of Punjab Board Education Result 2018
Lasy year, the PSEB Punjab Education Board Result Pass Percentage was PSEB Class 10 Matriculation exam was 57.50% and for the PSEB Class 12 Senior Secondary exam was 62.36%.
