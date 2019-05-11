English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PSEB Class 12 Result 2019 Announced at pseb.ac.in: How to Check Punjab Board HSSLC Results
The PSEB 12th result 2019 or the Punjab Board class 12 result released today on the Punjab School Education Board’s official website at pseb.ac.in.
(Image: News18.com)
PSEB Board Class 12 Result 2019 | The Punjab School Education Board, also known as, PSEB, declared the PSEB Class 12 result 2019, PSEB 12th result, Punjab Board 12th Result. The Punjab School Education Board, which conducts the class 12 exam each year, has confirmed that the Punjab School Education Board PSEB announced the PSEB 12th Result via press conference today (Saturday) by 11.30 am. The PSEB 12th Result 2019 released on PSEB’s official website pseb.ac.in.
PSEB 12th Result 2019 seekers, who appeared for the board exam for the academic session 2018-2019 can check their score and mark at alternative websites namely examresults.net, results.gov.in , indiaresults.com .
PSEB 12th Result 2019: Steps to check score online
With these steps download your Punjab Board PSEB 12th Result 2019
Step 1: Go to the PSEB’s official website: pseb.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the '2019 PSEB 12th Result' tab
Step 3: Enter the required details and hit submit button
Step 4: Your result will be displayed. Download the scorecard and PSEB 12th Result 2019 for future reference
The Punjab School Education Board conducted the Class 12 Examination from 1 March to 1 April. Last year, the PSEB board had abolished the "marks moderation system" and allowed the grace marks system for reducing the fail percentage. The overall pass percentage of Class 12 students for the year 2018 recorded was 65.97 percent.
