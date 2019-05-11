English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PSEB Class 12 Result 2019 LIVE: Punjab to Announce 12th Results Shortly at pseb.ac.in; How to Check
The PSEB 12th result 2019 or the Punjab Board class 12 result will be released today on the Punjab School Education Board’s official website at pseb.ac.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
PSEB Board Class 12 Result 2019 | The Punjab School Education Board, also known as, PSEB, will be declared the PSEB Class 12 result 2019, PSEB 12th result, Punjab Board 12th Result today (May 11) at 11: 30 am. The Punjab School Education Board, which conducts the class 12 exam each year, has confirmed that the Punjab School Education Board PSEB will announce the PSEB 12th Result via press conference today (Saturday) by 11.30 am. The PSEB 12th Result 2019 will be released on PSEB’s official website pseb.ac.in.
PSEB 12th Result 2019 seekers, who appeared for the board exam for the academic session 2018-2019 can check their score and mark at alternative websites namely examresults.net, results.gov.in , indiaresults.com .
PSEB 12th Result 2019: Steps to check score online
With these steps download your Punjab Board PSEB 12th Result 2019
Step 1: Go to the PSEB’s official website: pseb.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the '2019 PSEB 12th Result' tab
Step 3: Enter the required details and hit submit button
Step 4: Your result will be displayed. Download the scorecard and PSEB 12th Result 2019 for future reference
The Punjab School Education Board conducted the Class 12 Examination from 1 March to 1 April. Last year, the PSEB board had abolished the "marks moderation system" and allowed the grace marks system for reducing the fail percentage. The overall pass percentage of Class 12 students for the year 2018 recorded was 65.97 percent.
PSEB 12th Result 2019 seekers, who appeared for the board exam for the academic session 2018-2019 can check their score and mark at alternative websites namely examresults.net, results.gov.in , indiaresults.com .
PSEB 12th Result 2019: Steps to check score online
With these steps download your Punjab Board PSEB 12th Result 2019
Step 1: Go to the PSEB’s official website: pseb.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the '2019 PSEB 12th Result' tab
Step 3: Enter the required details and hit submit button
Step 4: Your result will be displayed. Download the scorecard and PSEB 12th Result 2019 for future reference
The Punjab School Education Board conducted the Class 12 Examination from 1 March to 1 April. Last year, the PSEB board had abolished the "marks moderation system" and allowed the grace marks system for reducing the fail percentage. The overall pass percentage of Class 12 students for the year 2018 recorded was 65.97 percent.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Elections 2019: In Battle For East UP, Here's an Analysis of Top Seven Seats
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Water Woes In The Heart of Delhi
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Elections 2019: Ready to Endorse Rahul Gandhi As PM If Congress Supports Delhi Statehood Demand, Says Kejriwal
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Delhi's Trash Mountains Here To Stay, Elections Change Nothing Say Residents
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Elections 2019: In Battle For East UP, Here's an Analysis of Top Seven Seats
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Water Woes In The Heart of Delhi
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Elections 2019: Ready to Endorse Rahul Gandhi As PM If Congress Supports Delhi Statehood Demand, Says Kejriwal
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Delhi's Trash Mountains Here To Stay, Elections Change Nothing Say Residents
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kartik Aaryan Gives Shout-out to Ananya Panday As SOTY 2 Releases, Shares This Loving Post
- Is Salman Khan Opting for Surrogacy? Know Other Celebs Who Embraced Surrogate Parenthood
- Bananas May Go Extinct Soon, and Climate Change is to Be Blamed
- Australian Team to Visit WW1 Battlegrounds Ahead of World Cup & Ashes
- Smith Continues Impressive Recent Form in Australia's Win Over NZ XI
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results