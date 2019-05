PSEB Class 12th Result 2019: Punjab Board to Announce Class 12 Results Shortly at pseb.ac.in; How to Check

The PSEB Class 12 result 2019 or the PSEB 12th result will be announced by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). The Punjab School Education Board has issued a notification that the Board announced PSEB 12th Result, Punjab Board 12th result via press conference today at 11:30am. The PSEB 12th Result 2019, Punjab 12th Result 2019 released on PSEB’s official website pseb.ac.in . Students are advised to keep their roll number handy in order to have a hassle-free experience while checking their Class 12th Result 2019.The Punjab School Education Board announced the timetable for Punjab 12th examination for the year 2018-19 in the month of November. The PSEB conduct the Class 12th Examination from March 1st - 27th, 2019.Students can check their PSEB 12th Result 2019 at these alternative websites namely examresults.net Students are advised to follow these steps to check their Punjab Board PSEB 12th Result 2019Step 1: Go to the PSEB’s official website: pseb.ac.in Step 2: Click on the ' PSEB 12th Result 2019' tabStep 3: Enter the required details and hit submit button to get your Punjab Board Result 2091 for Class 12Step 4: Your result will be displayed. Download the scorecard and PSEB 12th Result 2019 for future referencePSEB also known as Punjab School Education Board is considered one of the top education boards in India. Over lakhs of students appear for the 12th board exam for all the streams, each year. The major aim of the Punjab Education Board is to improve the quality of education across Punjab.