PSEB Punjab 10th Board Results 2018: PSEB Class 10 Results 2018 Declared at pseb.ac.in. Check Now
The Punjab School Education Board PSEB announced the Punjab School Education Board result 2018 for PSEB Class 10th Matriculation Exam 2018 on its official website www.pseb.ac.in
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the PSEB Class 10 Matriculation Exam result 2018 today i.e. May 9. The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) announced the Punjab School Education Board result 2018 for PSEB Class 10th Matriculation Exam 2018 on its official website www.pseb.ac.in.
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) conducted PSEB Class 10 Examination 2018 from March 12-March 31st 2018. The Punjab School Education Board Result 2018 or PSEB Class 10th Matriculation Exam result 2018 and PSEB Class 10 result 2018 will also be available on examresults.net or indiaresults.com
The Punjab School Education Board announced the PSEB Punjab School Education Board Class 12 results 2018 on April 23.
Steps to follow PSEB Class 10 Matriculation Result 2018:
Step 1: Click on the official website of PSEB www.pseb.ac.in
Step 2: Look for the desired board button that says PSEB Class 10 Results 2018 or PSEB Class 10 Matriculation Result 2018
Step 3: Click on the link PSEB Class 10 Matriculation Result 2018 and fill in your details, including Roll Number and any other requisite details.
Step 4: Students can download the result and take a printout of Punjab Board Education Result 2018
Lasy year, the PSEB Punjab Education Board Result Pass Percentage was PSEB Class 10 Matriculation exam was 57.50% and for the PSEB Class 12 Senior Secondary exam was 62.36%.
