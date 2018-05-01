English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PSEB Punjab Board Class 10 Results 2018: 5 Things You Should Know
The Punjab School Education Board PSEB will announce the Punjab School Education Board result 2018 for PSEB Class 10th Matriculation Exam 2018 on its official website www.pseb.ac.in. The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) conducted PSEB Class 10 Examination 2018 from March 12-March 31st 2018.
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to announce PSEB Class 10 results 2018 today (May 1), official sources confirmed. The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the PSEB Class 10 results 2018, Punjab School Education Board Class 10 results 2018, on its official website pseb.ac.in/.
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) conducted PSEB Class 10 Examination 2018 or the Punjab Education Board Class 10th Matriculation exam from March 12-March 31st 2018. The Punjab School Education Board Result 2018 or PSEB Class 10th Matriculation Exam result 2018 and PSEB Class 10 result 2018 will also be available on examresults.net
Here are the Facts you should know:
- The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce PSEB Class 10 results 2018 today, official sources confirmed.
- The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) can announce the PSEB Class 10 result 2018 anytime before 12 am
- Lasy year, the PSEB Punjab Education Board Result Pass Percentage was PSEB Class 10 Matriculation exam was 57.50% and for the PSEB Class 12 Senior Secondary exam was 62.36%.
- The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) conducted PSEB Class 10 Examination 2018 or the Punjab Education Board Class 10th Matriculation exam from March 12-March 31st 2018
- The Punjab School Education Board announced the PSEB Punjab School Education Board Class 12 results 2018 on April 23.
