PSEB Punjab Board Class 10 Results 2018 Declared: 5 Things You Should Know
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) announced the Punjab School Education Board result 2018 for PSEB Class 10th Matriculation Exam 2018 on its official website www.pseb.ac.in.
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) announced the PSEB Class 10 results 2018 today (May 9). The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) declared the PSEB Class 10 results 2018, Punjab School Education Board Class 10 results 2018, on its official website pseb.ac.in/.
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) conducted PSEB Class 10 Examination 2018 or the Punjab Education Board Class 10th Matriculation exam from March 12-March 31st 2018. The Punjab School Education Board Result 2018 or PSEB Class 10th Matriculation Exam result 2018 and PSEB Class 10 result 2018 will also be available on examresults.net
Here are the Facts you should know:
— The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) announced PSEB Class 10 results 2018 today. Click here to know how to check it.
— The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) announced the PSEB Class 10 merit list 2018 on Tuesday night. Here's how you can check it.
— The PSEB Punjab Education Board Class 10 Matriculation exam pass percentage in 2018 is 59.47. In 2016 and 2017, the overall pass percentage was 72.25 and 57.50 respectively.
— According to the results, of the 2,11,521 boys who appeared for the exam, only 1,10,655 could manage to pass. Of the 1,56,774 girls who took the exam, 1,08,380 cleared it.
— Gurpreet Singh of Harkrishan Sahib Public Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana, topped the exam with 98 percent marks, while the second position was bagged by Jasmeen Kaur of Shishu Model High School in Kapurthala with 97.85 percent marks. Puneet Kaur, a student of Guru Nanak Public Senior Secondary School in Fatehgarh Sahib, secured third spot with 97.69 percent marks.
