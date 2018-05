PSEB Punjab Board Class 10 Results 2018 Releasing Before May 10 at pseb.ac.in. Stay Tuned for Update

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will release the PSEB Class 10 results 2018 before May 10, official sources confirmed. The Punjab School Education Board PSEB will declare the PSEB Class 10 results 2018, Punjab School Education Board Class 10 results 2018, on its official websiteThe Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) conducted PSEB Class 10 Examination 2018 or the Punjab Education Board Class 10th Matriculation exam from March 12-March 31st 2018. The Punjab School Education Board Result 2018 or PSEB Class 10th Matriculation Exam result 2018 and PSEB Class 10 result 2018 will also be available on examresults.net The Punjab School Education Board announced the PSEB Punjab School Education Board Class 12 results 2018 on April 23.Step 1: Click on the official website of PSEB Punjab School Education Board www.pseb.ac.in Step 2: Look for the desired board button that says PSEB Class 10 Results 2018 or PSEB Class 10 Matriculation Result 2018Step 3: Click on the link PSEB Class 10 Matriculation Result 2018 and fill in your details, including Roll Number and any other requisite details.Step 4: Students can download the result and take a printout of Punjab Board Education Result 2018Lasy year, the PSEB Punjab Education Board Result Pass Percentage was PSEB Class 10 Matriculation exam was 57.50% and for the PSEB Class 12 Senior Secondary exam was 62.36%.