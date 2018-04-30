English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PSEB Punjab Board Class 10 Results 2018 Will be Out Soon at pseb.ac.in. Check Here for Details
The Punjab School Education Board PSEB will announce the Punjab School Education Board result 2018 for PSEB Class 10th Matriculation Exam 2018 on its official website www.pseb.ac.in. The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) conducted PSEB Class 10 Examination 2018 from March 12-March 31st 2018.
(Image: News18.com)
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to announce PSEB Class 10 results 2018 soon. The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the PSEB Class 10 results 2018, Punjab School Education Board Class 10 results 2018, on its official website pseb.ac.in/.
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) conducted PSEB Class 10 Examination 2018 or the Punjab Education Board Class 10th Matriculation exam from March 12-March 31st 2018. The Punjab School Education Board Result 2018 or PSEB Class 10th Matriculation Exam result 2018 and PSEB Class 10 result 2018 will also be available on examresults.net
The Punjab School Education Board announced the PSEB Punjab School Education Board Class 12 results 2018 on April 23.
Steps to follow PSEB Class 10 Matriculation Result 2018 or PSEB Class 10 results 2018:
Step 1: Click on the official website of PSEB www.pseb.ac.in
Step 2: Look for the desired board button that says PSEB Class 10 Results 2018 or PSEB Class 10 Matriculation Result 2018
Step 3: Click on the link PSEB Class 10 Matriculation Result 2018 and fill in your details, including Roll Number and any other requisite details.
Step 4: Students can download the result and take a printout of Punjab Board Education Result 2018
Lasy year, the PSEB Punjab Education Board Result Pass Percentage was PSEB Class 10 Matriculation exam was 57.50% and for the PSEB Class 12 Senior Secondary exam was 62.36%.
Also Watch
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) conducted PSEB Class 10 Examination 2018 or the Punjab Education Board Class 10th Matriculation exam from March 12-March 31st 2018. The Punjab School Education Board Result 2018 or PSEB Class 10th Matriculation Exam result 2018 and PSEB Class 10 result 2018 will also be available on examresults.net
The Punjab School Education Board announced the PSEB Punjab School Education Board Class 12 results 2018 on April 23.
Steps to follow PSEB Class 10 Matriculation Result 2018 or PSEB Class 10 results 2018:
Step 1: Click on the official website of PSEB www.pseb.ac.in
Step 2: Look for the desired board button that says PSEB Class 10 Results 2018 or PSEB Class 10 Matriculation Result 2018
Step 3: Click on the link PSEB Class 10 Matriculation Result 2018 and fill in your details, including Roll Number and any other requisite details.
Step 4: Students can download the result and take a printout of Punjab Board Education Result 2018
Lasy year, the PSEB Punjab Education Board Result Pass Percentage was PSEB Class 10 Matriculation exam was 57.50% and for the PSEB Class 12 Senior Secondary exam was 62.36%.
Also Watch
-
Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
-
Saturday 28 April , 2018
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
Saturday 28 April , 2018 International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
Friday 27 April , 2018 World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 6 India Price To Start at Rs 36,999; India Launch On May 17
- Watch: Anushka's Reaction to Virat Kohli's Superman-like Catch is Priceless
- OnePlus 6 Launch On May 16 Will Be Available on Live Stream, Here's How You Can Tune In
- Anil Kapoor Finally Breaks His Silence on Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Wedding
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S to Receive Android P Developers Preview: Report