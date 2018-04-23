GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 Results 2018 Announced on pseb.ac.in. Ludhiana Girls Outshine Boys

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) conducted PSEB Class 10 Examination 2018 from March 12-March 31st 2018 and PSEB Class 12 Examination 2018 from February 28th to March 24th.

News18.com

Updated:April 23, 2018, 12:52 PM IST
Image for representation.
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) announced the PSEB Class 12 Senior Secondary Exam result 2018 on 23rd April. The PSEB Class 12 Senior Secondary Exam announced the Punjab School Education Board result 2018 for PSEB Class 12 Senior Secondary Exam 2018 on its official website www.pseb.ac.in

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) conducted PSEB Class 10 Examination 2018 from March 12-March 31st 2018 and PSEB Class 12 Examination 2018 from February 28th to March 24th. The Punjab Board Education Result 2018 or PSEB Class 10th Matriculation Exam result 2018 and PSEB Class 12 Senior Secondary Exam result 2018 will also be available on examresults.net

Puja Joshi of Ludhiana topped the board, Vivek Rajput also from Ludhiana came second and Jasnoor Kaur of Muktsar came third.

Just like previous year, this year also girls have outperformed boys as far as PSEB class 12 board exam results are concerned. The PSEB Punjab Education Board Result Pass Percentage for PSEB Class 12 Senior Secondary exam is 68.42%.

Pass percentage for open school - 40.07%

Overall pass percentage - 65.97%

Pass percentage girls - 78.25%

Pass percentage boys - 60.46%

Steps to follow PSEB Class 12 Senior Secondary Results 2018:

Step 1: Click on the official website of PSEB www.pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Look for the desired board button that says PSEB Class 12 Result 2018

Step 3: Click on the link and fill in your details, including Roll Number and any other requisite details.
Step 4: Students can download the result and take a printout of Punjab Board Education Result 2018

Lasy year, the PSEB Punjab Education Board Result Pass Percentage was PSEB Class 10 Matriculation exam was 57.50% and for the PSEB Class 12 Senior Secondary exam was 62.36%.

| Edited by: Puja Menon
