PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 Results 2018 Will be Out on 28th April on pseb.ac.in
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) conducted PSEB Class 10 Examination 2018 from March 12-March 31st 2018 and PSEB Class 12 Examination 2018 from February 28th to March 24th. The PSEB Class 12 Senior Secondary Exam will announce the Punjab School Education Board result 2018 for PSEB Class 10th Matriculation Exam 2018 and PSEB Class 12 Senior Secondary Exam 2018 on its official website www.pseb.ac.in
Illustration by MIr Suhail/News18
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the PSEB Class 12 Senior Secondary Exam result 2018 on 28th April. The PSEB Class 12 Senior Secondary Exam will announce the Punjab School Education Board result 2018 for PSEB Class 12 Senior Secondary Exam 2018 on its official website www.pseb.ac.in
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) conducted PSEB Class 10 Examination 2018 from March 12-March 31st 2018 and PSEB Class 12 Examination 2018 from February 28th to March 24th. The Punjab Board Education Result 2018 or PSEB Class 10th Matriculation Exam result 2018 and PSEB Class 12 Senior Secondary Exam result 2018 will also be available on examresults.net
Steps to follow PSEB Class 12 Senior Secondary Results 2018:
Step 1: Click on the official website of PSEB www.pseb.ac.in
Step 2: Look for the desired board button that says PSEB Class 12 Result 2018
Step 3: Click on the link and fill in your details, including Roll Number and any other requisite details.
Step 4: Students can download the result and take a printout of Punjab Board Education Result 2018
Lasy year, the PSEB Punjab Education Board Result Pass Percentage was PSEB Class 10 Matriculation exam was 57.50% and for the PSEB Class 12 Senior Secondary exam was 62.36%.
