GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

PSEB Punjab Board Results 2018: PSEB Class 10 Results 2018, PSEB Class 12 Results 2018 Dates Anounced on pseb.ac.in

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) conducted PSEB Class 10 Examination 2018 from March 12-March 31st 2018 and PSEB Class 12 Examination 2018 from February 28th to March 24th. e PSEB Class 12 Senior Secondary Exam will announce the Punjab School Education Board result 2018 for PSEB Class 10th Matriculation Exam 2018 and PSEB Class 12 Senior Secondary Exam 2018 on its official website www.pseb.ac.in

News18.com

Updated:April 11, 2018, 3:31 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
PSEB Punjab Board Results 2018: PSEB Class 10 Results 2018, PSEB Class 12 Results 2018 Dates Anounced on pseb.ac.in
Representative image.
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the PSEB Class 10th Matriculation Exam result 2018 and PSEB Class 12 Senior Secondary Exam result 2018 anytime soon. The PSEB Class 12 Senior Secondary Exam will announce the Punjab School Education Board result 2018 for PSEB Class 10th Matriculation Exam 2018 and PSEB Class 12 Senior Secondary Exam 2018 on its official website www.pseb.ac.in
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) conducted PSEB Class 10 Examination 2018 from March 12-March 31st 2018 and PSEB Class 12 Examination 2018 from February 28th to March 24th. The Punjab Board Education Result 2018 or PSEB Class 10th Matriculation Exam result 2018 and PSEB Class 12 Senior Secondary Exam result 2018 will also be available on examresults.net

Aruna Chaudhary said in an interview to a TV channel that the board had decided to publish results within 15 days of the completion of exam, which would mean that the results may be released in April.

While the dates have not been officially announced by the Punjab School Education Board, the dates for the PSEB Punjab School Education Board results 2018 are expected to be released anytime soon.

Steps to follow PSEB Class 10 Matriculation Result 2018 and PSEB Class 12 Senior Secondary Results 2018:

Step 1: Click on the official website of PSEB www.pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Look for the desired board button that says PSEB Class 10 Results 2018 or PSEB Class 12 Result 2018

Step 3: Click on the link and fill in your details, including Roll Number and any other requisite details.
Step 4: Students can download the result and take a printout of Punjab Board Education Result 2018

Lasy year, the PSEB Punjab Education Board Result Pass Percentage was PSEB Class 10 Matriculation exam was 57.50% and for the PSEB Class 12 Senior Secondary exam was 62.36%.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Puja Menon
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: How Hindus and Muslims Came Together to Save Nawada from Further Riots

Watch: How Hindus and Muslims Came Together to Save Nawada from Further Riots

Recommended For You