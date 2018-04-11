English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PSEB Punjab Board Results 2018: PSEB Class 10 Results 2018, PSEB Class 12 Results 2018 Dates Anounced on pseb.ac.in
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) conducted PSEB Class 10 Examination 2018 from March 12-March 31st 2018 and PSEB Class 12 Examination 2018 from February 28th to March 24th. e PSEB Class 12 Senior Secondary Exam will announce the Punjab School Education Board result 2018 for PSEB Class 10th Matriculation Exam 2018 and PSEB Class 12 Senior Secondary Exam 2018 on its official website www.pseb.ac.in
Representative image.
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the PSEB Class 10th Matriculation Exam result 2018 and PSEB Class 12 Senior Secondary Exam result 2018 anytime soon. The PSEB Class 12 Senior Secondary Exam will announce the Punjab School Education Board result 2018 for PSEB Class 10th Matriculation Exam 2018 and PSEB Class 12 Senior Secondary Exam 2018 on its official website www.pseb.ac.in
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) conducted PSEB Class 10 Examination 2018 from March 12-March 31st 2018 and PSEB Class 12 Examination 2018 from February 28th to March 24th. The Punjab Board Education Result 2018 or PSEB Class 10th Matriculation Exam result 2018 and PSEB Class 12 Senior Secondary Exam result 2018 will also be available on examresults.net
Aruna Chaudhary said in an interview to a TV channel that the board had decided to publish results within 15 days of the completion of exam, which would mean that the results may be released in April.
While the dates have not been officially announced by the Punjab School Education Board, the dates for the PSEB Punjab School Education Board results 2018 are expected to be released anytime soon.
Steps to follow PSEB Class 10 Matriculation Result 2018 and PSEB Class 12 Senior Secondary Results 2018:
Step 1: Click on the official website of PSEB www.pseb.ac.in
Step 2: Look for the desired board button that says PSEB Class 10 Results 2018 or PSEB Class 12 Result 2018
Step 3: Click on the link and fill in your details, including Roll Number and any other requisite details.
Step 4: Students can download the result and take a printout of Punjab Board Education Result 2018
Lasy year, the PSEB Punjab Education Board Result Pass Percentage was PSEB Class 10 Matriculation exam was 57.50% and for the PSEB Class 12 Senior Secondary exam was 62.36%.
Also Watch
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) conducted PSEB Class 10 Examination 2018 from March 12-March 31st 2018 and PSEB Class 12 Examination 2018 from February 28th to March 24th. The Punjab Board Education Result 2018 or PSEB Class 10th Matriculation Exam result 2018 and PSEB Class 12 Senior Secondary Exam result 2018 will also be available on examresults.net
Aruna Chaudhary said in an interview to a TV channel that the board had decided to publish results within 15 days of the completion of exam, which would mean that the results may be released in April.
While the dates have not been officially announced by the Punjab School Education Board, the dates for the PSEB Punjab School Education Board results 2018 are expected to be released anytime soon.
Steps to follow PSEB Class 10 Matriculation Result 2018 and PSEB Class 12 Senior Secondary Results 2018:
Step 1: Click on the official website of PSEB www.pseb.ac.in
Step 2: Look for the desired board button that says PSEB Class 10 Results 2018 or PSEB Class 12 Result 2018
Step 3: Click on the link and fill in your details, including Roll Number and any other requisite details.
Step 4: Students can download the result and take a printout of Punjab Board Education Result 2018
Lasy year, the PSEB Punjab Education Board Result Pass Percentage was PSEB Class 10 Matriculation exam was 57.50% and for the PSEB Class 12 Senior Secondary exam was 62.36%.
Also Watch
-
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Tuesday 10 April , 2018
Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Tuesday 10 April , 2018 Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|12
|4
|8
|24
|1
|Australia
|52
|39
|42
|133
|2
|England
|24
|30
|21
|75
|4
|New Zealand
|9
|10
|8
|27
|5
|South Africa
|9
|6
|6
|21
|6
|Canada
|8
|21
|15
|44
|7
|Scotland
|7
|10
|13
|30
|8
|Wales
|7
|8
|7
|22
|9
|Nigeria
|4
|4
|0
|8
|10
|Cyprus
|4
|0
|2
|6
|11
|Jamaica
|2
|4
|3
|9
|12
|Malaysia
|2
|2
|4
|8
|13
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|14
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|15
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|16
|Singapore
|1
|1
|1
|3
|17
|Botswana
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|19
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|21
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|21
|Grenada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Kenya
|0
|2
|2
|4
|24
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|25
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|3
|4
|26
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|29
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|30
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|Dominica
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|37
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Fans Target Vinay Kumar After 17-run Last Over Against CSK Cost KKR Match
- Sehwag Impressed by Andre Russell & Sam Billings's Knock at Chepauk
- Toyota Yaris Features Leaked Ahead of Launch in India, Will Get 7 Airbags and CVT from Base Variant
- IPL 2018, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch, TV Timings IST
- iPhone X For Rs 79,999, More Apple iPhones on Discount During Amazon India iPhone Fest