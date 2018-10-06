PSEB Supplementary Result 2018 Out at pseb.ac.in, Check Now

PSEB Supplementary Result 2018 for Class 10th and 12th has been declared by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on its official website – pseb.ac.in.PSEB had organized the Punjab Board Supplementary Examination for Matriculation (Class 10th) and Senior Secondary (Class 12th) in the month of August 2018 earlier this year for candidates who could not clear one subject out of the total main subjects in the Annual Board Exams March 2018.Candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below and check their result now:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.pseb.ac.in/Step 2 – Click on Results tabStep 3 – Click onSenior Secondary (10+2) Examination Result August 2018 NOW AVAILABLEOrMatriculation Examination Result August 2018 NOW AVAILABLEStep 4 – Enter your Roll Number or Name and click on Find ResultsStep 5 – Download your Result and take a printout for further reference