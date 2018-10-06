English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PSEB Supplementary Result 2018 Out at pseb.ac.in, Check Now
Candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below and check their result now.
(Image: News18.com)
PSEB Supplementary Result 2018 for Class 10th and 12th has been declared by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on its official website – pseb.ac.in.
PSEB had organized the Punjab Board Supplementary Examination for Matriculation (Class 10th) and Senior Secondary (Class 12th) in the month of August 2018 earlier this year for candidates who could not clear one subject out of the total main subjects in the Annual Board Exams March 2018.
Candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below and check their result now:
How to check PSEB Supplementary Result 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.pseb.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on Results tab
Step 3 – Click on
Senior Secondary (10+2) Examination Result August 2018 NOW AVAILABLE
Or
Matriculation Examination Result August 2018 NOW AVAILABLE
Step 4 – Enter your Roll Number or Name and click on Find Results
Step 5 – Download your Result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://punjab.indiaresults.com/pseb/default.aspx
