PSEB Supplementary Result 2019 for Class 10, 12 Released at pseb.ac.in; How to Check

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released PSEB Supplementary results for Class 10 and 12 exams on Thursday. The PSEB 10th Supplementary Result 2019, PSEB 12th Supplementary Result 2019 were released by Punjab School Education Board on its official website at pseb.ac.in.

Students who had appeared for the Punjab Board class 10 Matriculation Supplementary Exam Result and Class 12 Senior Secondary Compartment Exam Result examination are advised to check their PSEB Board Result 2019 from the official website. The Punjab School Education Board organized the PSEB Matriculation Supplementary Exam in July and PSEB Senior Secondary Compartment Exams were held in the month of June.

PSEB 10th Supplementary Result 2019: How to check online

Students must follow below-listed steps to check their Punjab Board Supplementary Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of PSEB- pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on PSEB Result 2019

Step 3: Click on Punjab Class 10th Supplementary Result 2019, Punjab Class 12th Supplementary Result 2019

Step 4: Enter your roll number and registration number

Step 5: Download your Punjab Board Result 2019 and take a print out of the same for future reference

The Punjab School Education Board came into existence through a legislative enactment in November 1969 for the development and promotion of school education in the state of Punjab. In 1987, the Vidhan Sabha amended the Board’s Act to grant it autonomy. The scope of Board’s functions is very wide and covers almost every aspect/stage of school education.

