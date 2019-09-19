Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

PSEB Supplementary Result 2019 for Class 10, 12 Released at pseb.ac.in; How to Check

Students who had appeared for the Punjab Board class 10 and 12 supplementary exams are advised to check their PSEB Board Result 2019 from the official website at pseb.ac.in.

Updated:September 19, 2019, 1:07 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
PSEB Supplementary Result 2019 for Class 10, 12 Released at pseb.ac.in; How to Check
Image for representation.
Loading...

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released PSEB Supplementary results for Class 10 and 12 exams on Thursday. The PSEB 10th Supplementary Result 2019, PSEB 12th Supplementary Result 2019 were released by Punjab School Education Board on its official website at pseb.ac.in.

Students who had appeared for the Punjab Board class 10 Matriculation Supplementary Exam Result and Class 12 Senior Secondary Compartment Exam Result examination are advised to check their PSEB Board Result 2019 from the official website. The Punjab School Education Board organized the PSEB Matriculation Supplementary Exam in July and PSEB Senior Secondary Compartment Exams were held in the month of June.

PSEB 10th Supplementary Result 2019: How to check online

Students must follow below-listed steps to check their Punjab Board Supplementary Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of PSEB- pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on PSEB Result 2019

Step 3: Click on Punjab Class 10th Supplementary Result 2019, Punjab Class 12th Supplementary Result 2019

Step 4: Enter your roll number and registration number

Step 5: Download your Punjab Board Result 2019 and take a print out of the same for future reference

The Punjab School Education Board came into existence through a legislative enactment in November 1969 for the development and promotion of school education in the state of Punjab. In 1987, the Vidhan Sabha amended the Board’s Act to grant it autonomy. The scope of Board’s functions is very wide and covers almost every aspect/stage of school education.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram