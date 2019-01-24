PSLV-C44, Carrying India's Military Satellite Microsat-R and Students' Payload Kalamsat, Lifts off

ISRO's PSLV C44 lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre here on Thursday, carrying India's military satellite Microsat-R and students' payload Kalamsat.The Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) workhorse Polar rocket blasted off from the first launchpad at 11.37 pm at the end of a 28-hour countdown and soared into the clear and starry night sky, in the first mission for ISRO in 2019.In its 46th flight, the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C44) would place the 740-kg primary satellite Microsat-R, an imaging satellite meant for military purposes, in a 274-km polar sun synchronous orbit about 14 minutes after the lift-off, the ISRO said.After this, the stage four of the rocket with the Kalamsat, a 10-CM size cube and weighing 1.2 kg, would be moved to a higher circular orbit so as to establish an orbital platform for carrying out experiments using the tiny payload.Kalamsat is said to be the lightest satellite of India.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.