PSLV-C50 Carrying Communication Satellite CMS-01 Lifts off

Countdown for the launch of PSLV-C50 / CMS-01 mission commenced today at 1441 Hrs (IST) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota. (Image: Twitter/@isro)

As the 25-hour countdown, which began on Wednesday at 2.41 hours, concluded, the launch vehicle PSLV-C50 on its 52nd mission blasted off at 3.41pm from the second launch pad at the spaceport, ISRO said.

ISRO's trusted polar satellite launch vehicle carrying the space agency's latest communication satellite CMS-01 lifted off from the spaceport here on Thursday. The satellite is envisaged for providing services in Extended-C Band of the frequency spectrum covering India, Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands.

As the 25-hour countdown, which began on Wednesday at 2.41 hours, concluded, the launch vehicle PSLV-C50 on its 52nd mission blasted off at 3.41pm from the second launch pad at the spaceport, ISRO said.


