Next Story
PSLV-C50 Carrying Communication Satellite CMS-01 Lifts off
Countdown for the launch of PSLV-C50 / CMS-01 mission commenced today at 1441 Hrs (IST) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota. (Image: Twitter/@isro)
As the 25-hour countdown, which began on Wednesday at 2.41 hours, concluded, the launch vehicle PSLV-C50 on its 52nd mission blasted off at 3.41pm from the second launch pad at the spaceport, ISRO said.
- PTI Sriharikota (AP)
- Last Updated: December 17, 2020, 16:52 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
ISRO's trusted polar satellite launch vehicle carrying the space agency's latest communication satellite CMS-01 lifted off from the spaceport here on Thursday. The satellite is envisaged for providing services in Extended-C Band of the frequency spectrum covering India, Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands.
As the 25-hour countdown, which began on Wednesday at 2.41 hours, concluded, the launch vehicle PSLV-C50 on its 52nd mission blasted off at 3.41pm from the second launch pad at the spaceport, ISRO said.