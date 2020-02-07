PSO Mahipal Singh Sentenced to Death for Killing Gurugram Judge’s Wife and Son

Gurugram/Chandigarh: A Gurugram court on Friday sentenced to death the personal security officer (PSO) who had gunned down the wife and son of a judge in 2018. Convict Mahipal Singh, who was posted as the PSO to Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADJ) Krishan Kant, had killed his wife Ritu (42) and son Dhruv (17) in broad daylight.

Announcing the quantum of sentence, the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Sudhir Parmar ordered Mahipal to be hanged to death.

During the arguments, public prosecutor Anurag Hooda asked the court to hand over the maximum punishment (death) to Mahipal while defence laywer Prem Shankar Sharma submitted that Mahipal was guilty of culpable homicide and not murder and hence his client should be handed the minimum punishment. Sharma also cited around a dozen old judgments supporting his argument.

The court had on Thursday found 38-year-old Mahipal guilty under Sections 302, 201 of the IPC and Section 27 of the Arms Act. Around 64 witnesses had deposed before the court.

Mahipal had driven Ritu and Dhruv for shopping to Arcadia market in Sector-49 of Gurugram on October 13, 2018. As Ritu and Dhruv returned after shopping, they didn’t find Mahipal near the car. The two entered into an altercation with Mahipal, following which he took out his service revolver and fired at the mother-son duo. He shot Ritu twice, in the chest and stomach, and fired at Dhruv thrice – twice in the head and once in the shoulder. He then tried to put Dhruv’s body into the car but failed to do so after repeated attempts. While Ritu died on the spot, Dhruv succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital 10 days later.

The whole episode was recorded on CCTV and on mobile phones by people present at the spot which was used by the prosecution as part of the evidence.

