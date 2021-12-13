CHANGE LANGUAGE
PSO Posted With BJP Activist Goes Missing With 2 Service Rifles in Kashmir's Kupwara, Manhunt On

Saqib Ahmad Tantry and his associate went missing from a PWD building at Salkoot where Abdul Rashid Zargar is being house along with other protected persons. (Representative image/Reuters)

Police sources said PSO Saqib Tantray, deployed with BJP activist Abdul Rashid Zargar, fled with two weapons and his “associate” Arif Ahmad is also missing.

Mufti Islah

A manhunt has been launched for a personal security officer (PSO) posted with a BJP activist after he went missing with two service rifles in Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Police sources said PSO Saqib Tantray, deployed with BJP activist Abdul Rashid Zargar, fled with two weapons and his “associate” Arif Ahmad is also missing. Police teams deputed to their homes returned empty-handed, sources added. “We are trying to trace them at the earliest,” an official said.

The incident took place on the intervening night of December 12 and 13, several hours before National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah was to hold a rally in the Kupwara township.

Abdul Rashid Zargar is presently stationed in cluster security arrangement where many protected persons are housed in a government accommodation near the town. It is from this building that Tantray and Ahmad went missing.

Similar instances have been reported in the Valley in the past wherein police and army personnel decamped with service rifles and joined militancy.

first published:December 13, 2021, 11:45 IST