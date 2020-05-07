INDIA

PSSSB FSO Result 2020 Declared at Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board Website

Candidates, who had appeared for the recruitment exam, can also check their Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board FSO Result 2020 via direct link.

The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) on Thursday announced the result of written examination conducted for food safety officer (FSO) posts. The result 2020 was released by the Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board on its official website

The authority had conducted the written examination on March 15 at different centres in the state. The Board has released the result in a PDF file containing candidate’s name, roll number, Date of Birth and father’s name along with marks obtained in the exam.

PSSSB FSO Result 2020: How to check food safety officer result:

Step 1) Visit the official portal

Step 2) On the homepage, look for “Current News” section

Step 3) Click on “Result of written exam dated 15/03/2020 conducted for the post of Food Safety Officer”

Step 4) Upon clicking, a new page will open

Step 5) Go to the notification section

Step 6) Tap on “Result of Food Safety Officer”

Step 7) A PDF file will open

Step 8) Now, look for your name

