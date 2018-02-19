PSTET 2017 Exam on Feb 25: No Update on Admit Card Yet, Know Exam Pattern Here

PSTET 2017 examination is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, 25th February 2018; however, the Admit Cards have not been released as yet by the Education Recruitment Board of Punjab. The Board has already postponed the examination date twice, which was originally scheduled to be conducted on 31st December 2017, and then rescheduled to 11th February 2018 and finally 25th February 2018.Candidates who have enrolled for the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2017 must keep a close tab on the official website of Department of School Education, Govt. of Punjab - http://educationrecruitmentboard.com/pstet2017/, and download their Admit Card as and when it is released by the Board.Candidates eligible to teach Classes I to V will appear for the PSTET Paper I while candidates eligible to teach Classes VI to VIII will appear for PSTET Paper II.PSTET Paper I and Paper II will comprise of 150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) carrying 1 mark each and candidates will be given 1 ½ hour to attempt the same. Candidates must score minimum 60% to qualify the PSTET exam.i) Child Development and Pedagogyii) Language Iiii) Language IIiv) Mathematicsv) Environmental StudiesEach section will carry 30 MCQs of 1 Mark each.i) Child Development and Pedagogy (compulsory)ii) Language I (compulsory)iii) Language II (compulsory)iv) For Mathematics and Science Teacher – Maths and Science Paper with 60 MCQs of 1 Mark each.Or for Social Studies Teacher – Social Studies Paper with 60 MCQs of 1 Mark each.Or for any other teacher, either of the above options.The sections i, ii and iii will comprise of 30 MCQs of 1 Mark each.Candidates gearing up for PSTET 2017 exam can refer to the exam guidelines at the url mentioned below: http://educationrecruitmentboard.com/pstet2017/docs/GuidelinesregrdingTET18_12_2017.pdf