PSTET 2018 Admit Card Released at pstet.net, Here’s How to Download

PSTET 2018 admit card: The admit card of the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2018 has been released on Wednesday, January 15 by Punjab School Education Board. Candidates who have enrolled themselves for the PSTET 2018 can download their admit card from the official site pstet.net.

PSTET 2018 examination will be conducted on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at various designated examination centres across the state of Punjab.

Candidates appearing for the PSTET 2018 examination must ensure to carry their admit card along with them to the exam centre, else they will not be allowed to appear for the test.

PSTET 2018 examination will be held in two slots. Paper 1 will be held in morning slot from 9:30 am to 12 noon, while Paper 2 will be held from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm.

PSTET 2018 admit card or hall ticket will have the detail of the examination centre where the registered candidates will have to visit to take the test.

Here's how you can download PSTET 2018 admit card:

· Visit the official website https://pstet.net/

· On the left of the page, click on PSTET admit card link

· Keep your registration number handy as you will be asked to provide that along with the password

· Click on login

· Your PSTET 2018 admit card will then appear on your screen

· Download your PSTET 2018 admit card and take a print of it.

