Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

PSTET 2018 Admit Card Released at pstet.net, Here’s How to Download

PSTET 2018 examination will be conducted on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at various designated examination centres across the state of Punjab.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 16, 2020, 10:13 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
PSTET 2018 Admit Card Released at pstet.net, Here’s How to Download
Image for Representation

PSTET 2018 admit card: The admit card of the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2018 has been released on Wednesday, January 15 by Punjab School Education Board. Candidates who have enrolled themselves for the PSTET 2018 can download their admit card from the official site pstet.net.

PSTET 2018 examination will be conducted on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at various designated examination centres across the state of Punjab.

Candidates appearing for the PSTET 2018 examination must ensure to carry their admit card along with them to the exam centre, else they will not be allowed to appear for the test.

PSTET 2018 examination will be held in two slots. Paper 1 will be held in morning slot from 9:30 am to 12 noon, while Paper 2 will be held from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm.

PSTET 2018 admit card or hall ticket will have the detail of the examination centre where the registered candidates will have to visit to take the test.

Here's how you can download PSTET 2018 admit card:

· Visit the official website https://pstet.net/

· On the left of the page, click on PSTET admit card link

· Keep your registration number handy as you will be asked to provide that along with the password

· Click on login

· Your PSTET 2018 admit card will then appear on your screen

· Download your PSTET 2018 admit card and take a print of it.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram