1-min read

PSTET Admit Card 2019 Expected Shortly at pseb.ac.in, Steps to Download

Candidates will require registration number and password for downloading the result.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 17, 2019, 11:15 AM IST
PSTET Admit Card 2019 Expected Shortly at pseb.ac.in, Steps to Download
(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com)

PSTET Admit Card 2019 | The Punjab School Education Board will release PSTET Admit Card 2019 shortly. The PSTET 2019 Admit Card will be published by the Punjab School Education Board on its official website. Candidates, who have filled up the application process and are preparing for the examination can logon to the official website to download the admit card once released. Candidates will require registration number and password for downloading the result.

PSTET Admit Card 2019: Steps to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website i.e. pstet.net

Step 2: Look for PSTET Admit Card 2019

Step 3: Enter Registration Number and Password

Step 4: Download Punjab TET 2019 hall ticket number

Step 5: Check all the details provided on the admit card and keep a printout for future use

Candidates should note that they won’t be allowed to enter the examination hall without their admit cards.

The Punjab School Education Board came into existence through a legislative enactment in November 1969 for the development and promotion of school education in the state of Punjab. In 1987, the Vidhan Sabha amended the Board’s Act to grant it autonomy. The scope of Board’s functions is very wide and covers almost every aspect/stage of school education.

