PSTET Admit Card 2019 Expected Shortly at pseb.ac.in, Steps to Download
Candidates will require registration number and password for downloading the result.
(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com)
PSTET Admit Card 2019 | The Punjab School Education Board will release PSTET Admit Card 2019 shortly. The PSTET 2019 Admit Card will be published by the Punjab School Education Board on its official website. Candidates, who have filled up the application process and are preparing for the examination can logon to the official website to download the admit card once released. Candidates will require registration number and password for downloading the result.
PSTET Admit Card 2019: Steps to download
Step 1: Log on to the official website i.e. pstet.net
Step 2: Look for PSTET Admit Card 2019
Step 3: Enter Registration Number and Password
Step 4: Download Punjab TET 2019 hall ticket number
Step 5: Check all the details provided on the admit card and keep a printout for future use
Candidates should note that they won’t be allowed to enter the examination hall without their admit cards.
The Punjab School Education Board came into existence through a legislative enactment in November 1969 for the development and promotion of school education in the state of Punjab. In 1987, the Vidhan Sabha amended the Board’s Act to grant it autonomy. The scope of Board’s functions is very wide and covers almost every aspect/stage of school education.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WhatsApp Delete Messages: Everything You Must Know About Self Destructing Messages
- Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain Make it 'Instagram Official'
- Ajay Devgn Wants to Develop Franchise Around Tanhaji with Focus on Unsung Heroes
- Arsenal Kit Still on Sale in China Despite Mesut Ozil Uighur Backlash
- The Tale of Two Hashtags #ISupportDelhiPolice and #HindusAgainstCAA And Why it's Trending