English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 277 130 135
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 339-365 77-108 69-95
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 305 124 113
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 298 118 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 306 132 104
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
PSU Banks Rally as Sensex Surges Nearly 1,400 Points; SBI Up by Over 8%
Shares of State Bank of India (SBI) surged as much as 8.3% to Rs 345.80 on Monday, with over 44.65 million shares changing hands by afternoon.
File photo of Bombay Stock Exchange.
Loading...
The benchmark stock market indices skyrocketed on Monday after exit polls predicted that Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will comfortably manage a majority in the Lok Sabha elections and come back to power in 2019. At 3pm, the Sensex climbed 3.8%, or 1,450 points, to 39,380, while the Nifty 50 was up 3.7%, or 418 points, to 11,825. All sectoral indices were trading in the green, but the biggest beneficiary was the pack of public sector banks. The Nifty PSU Bank index was up over a whopping 7.9% in afternoon trade, while the Nifty Bank index was up nearly 4.5%.
Shares of State Bank of India (SBI) surged as much as 8.3% to Rs 345.80 on Monday, with over 44.65 million shares changing hands by afternoon. Other major gainers included Bank of India (up 9.5%), Bank of Baroda (up 9.2%), Allahabad Bank (up 8.8%), Canara Bank (up 8.1%), Syndicate Bank (up 8.5%) and Punjab National Bank (up 6.6%).
Shares of private banks also rallied, with the Nifty Private Bank index rising nearly 4%. IndusInd Bank was up 7%, Yes Bank climbed nearly 6%, ICICI Bank jumped 4.8%, while HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were up nearly 2.5% each.
According to analysts, the current BJP government has really helped public sector banks sort their mess with the help of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) as well as by recapitalizing them. The fact that the BJP-led NDA is coming back to power fuels optimism that the sector recovery will continue. A new government and a change in policies would is currently seen as a big negative for PSU banks.
Moreover, market analysts expect that the worst is behind and most of the PSU banks should return to profitability during 2019-20 on the back of improvement in balance sheet.
Other rate-sensitive sectors also jumped. The Nifty Realty surged 5.5%, while Nifty Auto was up 4%.
Shares of State Bank of India (SBI) surged as much as 8.3% to Rs 345.80 on Monday, with over 44.65 million shares changing hands by afternoon. Other major gainers included Bank of India (up 9.5%), Bank of Baroda (up 9.2%), Allahabad Bank (up 8.8%), Canara Bank (up 8.1%), Syndicate Bank (up 8.5%) and Punjab National Bank (up 6.6%).
Shares of private banks also rallied, with the Nifty Private Bank index rising nearly 4%. IndusInd Bank was up 7%, Yes Bank climbed nearly 6%, ICICI Bank jumped 4.8%, while HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were up nearly 2.5% each.
According to analysts, the current BJP government has really helped public sector banks sort their mess with the help of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) as well as by recapitalizing them. The fact that the BJP-led NDA is coming back to power fuels optimism that the sector recovery will continue. A new government and a change in policies would is currently seen as a big negative for PSU banks.
Moreover, market analysts expect that the worst is behind and most of the PSU banks should return to profitability during 2019-20 on the back of improvement in balance sheet.
Other rate-sensitive sectors also jumped. The Nifty Realty surged 5.5%, while Nifty Auto was up 4%.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Game of Thrones is Over, But Here are 5 Other Shows You Can Still Watch
- Brienne 'Journaling' Jamie's Story in 'Game of Thrones' Has Turned into a Hilarious Meme
- Now That Huawei Cannot Use Android For The Phones it Makes, What Are Its Options (Updated)
- 7 Dassault Rafale Fighter Jets Make Emergency Landing in Indonesia
- Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Chennai Airport as Pilots Notice ‘Sparks’ in the Engine
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results