Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

PSU Employee Held for Raping Minor Domestic Help in Jharkhand's Bokaro

The girl has been admitted to a hospital, while the 36-year-old accused has been sent to Tenughat jail.

PTI

Updated:August 29, 2019, 5:40 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
PSU Employee Held for Raping Minor Domestic Help in Jharkhand's Bokaro
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
Loading...

Bokaro (Jharkhand): A government employee has been arrested here for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl, a senior police officer said on Thursday. The incident happened on Wednesday, he said.

The accused is an employee of a public sector undertaking (PSU), the officer said. The minor girl had worked as a domestic help at the accused person's home, the officer said. The man allegedly called her at his place on Wednesday, raped her and cut her veins at three places, the superintendent of police (SP) of Bokaro, P Murugan, said.

The girl has been admitted to a hospital, while the 36-year-old accused sent to Tenughat jail, another police officer said. The accused's pregnant wife was not home when the incident happened, he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram