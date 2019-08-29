PSU Employee Held for Raping Minor Domestic Help in Jharkhand's Bokaro

Bokaro (Jharkhand): A government employee has been arrested here for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl, a senior police officer said on Thursday. The incident happened on Wednesday, he said.

The accused is an employee of a public sector undertaking (PSU), the officer said. The minor girl had worked as a domestic help at the accused person's home, the officer said. The man allegedly called her at his place on Wednesday, raped her and cut her veins at three places, the superintendent of police (SP) of Bokaro, P Murugan, said.

The girl has been admitted to a hospital, while the 36-year-old accused sent to Tenughat jail, another police officer said. The accused's pregnant wife was not home when the incident happened, he added.

