Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
  • Municipal Corporations 9/10
  • TRS 8
  • INC 0
  • BJP 1
  • AIMIM 0
  • OTH 0
  • MUNICIPALITIES 114/120
  • TRS 96
  • INC 9
  • BJP 3
  • AIMIM 2
  • OTH 4
Refresh Data
News18 » India
1-min read

Psychiatrist Checks Into Five Star Hotel in Delhi, His Body Found in Room 5 Days Later

According to police, Karan Chandra was staying in the hotel since January 19. On January 20, he had put a 'Do not disturb' board on his door.

IANS

Updated:January 26, 2020, 9:59 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Psychiatrist Checks Into Five Star Hotel in Delhi, His Body Found in Room 5 Days Later
Image for representation.

New Delhi: A 24-year-old psychiatrist was found dead in Delhi's five star hotel Taj Ambassador at Khan Market on Friday, the police confirmed on Saturday.

A suicide note has also been recovered from him.

According to DCP (New Delhi district) Eish Singhal, Karan Chandra was staying in the hotel since January 19. On January 20, he had put a 'Do not disturb' board on his door.

On Friday, when Chandra was scheduled to check out but he didn't, then the hotel staff tried to contact him. All calls on his mobile and intercom went unanswered. Thereafter, the staff opened the door with the help of duplicate key and found his rotten body, the DCP said.

Prima facie investigations revealed that Chandra committed suicide following differences between in his parents, Singhal said.

Chandra's father lives in Malviya Nagar. While his mother and sister live in Saket. The contact numbers of father and sister are also written in the suicide note, he further said.

"The postmortem and viscera report is awaited. It is difficult to say anything concrete before the report comes," Assistant Commissioner of Police Pratibha told IANS.

The ACP said that there is no divorce between his parents but they have been living separately. Chandra used to regularly visit his father.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram