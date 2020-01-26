- Municipal Corporations 9/10
Psychiatrist Checks Into Five Star Hotel in Delhi, His Body Found in Room 5 Days Later
According to police, Karan Chandra was staying in the hotel since January 19. On January 20, he had put a 'Do not disturb' board on his door.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: A 24-year-old psychiatrist was found dead in Delhi's five star hotel Taj Ambassador at Khan Market on Friday, the police confirmed on Saturday.
A suicide note has also been recovered from him.
According to DCP (New Delhi district) Eish Singhal, Karan Chandra was staying in the hotel since January 19. On January 20, he had put a 'Do not disturb' board on his door.
On Friday, when Chandra was scheduled to check out but he didn't, then the hotel staff tried to contact him. All calls on his mobile and intercom went unanswered. Thereafter, the staff opened the door with the help of duplicate key and found his rotten body, the DCP said.
Prima facie investigations revealed that Chandra committed suicide following differences between in his parents, Singhal said.
Chandra's father lives in Malviya Nagar. While his mother and sister live in Saket. The contact numbers of father and sister are also written in the suicide note, he further said.
"The postmortem and viscera report is awaited. It is difficult to say anything concrete before the report comes," Assistant Commissioner of Police Pratibha told IANS.
The ACP said that there is no divorce between his parents but they have been living separately. Chandra used to regularly visit his father.
