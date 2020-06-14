'Psycho Killer' Arrested While Trying to Hack Elder Brother in UP, Said 'Liked' Killing People

A 30-year-old man, known to be a psycho killer, has been arrested while trying to hack his elder brother with an axe, police said.

The accused had allegedly murdered two minors and was 'planning to kill three more'.

Radhey Shyam, the accused, is an intermediate pass youth and a resident of the Dharmpur village under in the Etah district.

The accused had strangled two of his nephews -- six-year-old Satyendra on February 4 and five-year-old Prashant on June 9. Satyendra was the son of Radhey Shyam's elder brother while Prashant was the son of his cousin Raghuraj Singh.

Sakrauli Station House Officer (SHO), Kritpal Singh, said that late in the night of June 11, Radhey attempted to kill his elder brother Vishwanath Singh who was sleeping.

Fortunately, relatives caught him before the attack and brought him to the police station.

During questioning, the accused claimed that he 'liked' killing people.

Etah Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar Singh said, "The accused has confessed to have killed two of his nephews, and disclosed that he was about to kill three more people. He is a psycho killer and takes pleasure in killing people."

Significantly, the police had sent three people, including a woman, to jail for the murder of Satyendra, while three more were booked in Prashant's case. After Radhey's arrest, police are preparing to revoke the FIRs against the innocent people and will release them.

On Saturday, Radhey was presented before the Magistrate, and sent to jail.