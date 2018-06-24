English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Psychologists on NSG's Selection Panel to Ensure Fit New Recruits
The new system of induction will ensure that physically and mentally fit personnel are inducted into the force to become and perform as the best commando unit of the country, according to officials.
Image for Representation. (Reuters)
New Delhi: The National Security Guard (NSG)has included a new and comprehensive psychology test for entry-level soldiers aspiring to be inducted as 'black cat' commandos who undertake special counter-terror and counter-hijack operations in the country.
Soldiers desirous of joining NSG, modelled on the lines of special counter-terror forces of the UK and Germany, will now have to undergo a special capsule of psychology tests and questions during the 3-month CCC, a senior official in the Union home ministry said.
He said a threshold mark has to be obtained by a soldier in the psychology test like qualifying the other physical and mental parameters in order to join the force.
The force had a 'pressing' need for a full-time psychologist in its commando selection panel and experts of this domain have recently been hired in the NSG, he added.
The new system of induction will ensure that physically and mentally fit personnel are inducted into the force to become and perform as the best commando unit of the country, the official said.
PTI had reported in January that the force wanted to have a 'regular process' of measuring psychological attributes of a trooper wanting to join it and also for those who are already in the ranks.
The force had also included yoga in the daily fitness curriculum and gradings given by the yoga instructor and the newly-hired psychologist will henceforth be reflected in the performance records of commandos, who undertake continuous training when not part of an operation.
The 'black cat' commandos of the NSG are segregated into two major units -- SAG (Special Action Group) manned by officers and jawans from the Army and the SRG (Special Rangers Group) comprising personnel from paramilitary forces.
Recently, a small team of its commandos has been deployed in the Kashmir Valley to undertake specific 'house intervention' and terrorists' neutralisation operations as part of their new mandate to 'strengthen the security grid' in Jammu and Kashmir.
The force will also train personnel of the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the JK police and the CRPF which regularly undertake counter-terror operations in the Kashmir Valley.
It has undertaken numerous operations till now.
These include flushing out terrorists during the 26/11 Mumbai siege in 2008 and the 2016 operation when they were deployed to kill terrorists who attacked the Indian Air Force (IAF) base in Pathankot.
NSG was raised under an act of Parliament in 1984 as a federal contingency combat unit.
Also Watch
Soldiers desirous of joining NSG, modelled on the lines of special counter-terror forces of the UK and Germany, will now have to undergo a special capsule of psychology tests and questions during the 3-month CCC, a senior official in the Union home ministry said.
He said a threshold mark has to be obtained by a soldier in the psychology test like qualifying the other physical and mental parameters in order to join the force.
The force had a 'pressing' need for a full-time psychologist in its commando selection panel and experts of this domain have recently been hired in the NSG, he added.
The new system of induction will ensure that physically and mentally fit personnel are inducted into the force to become and perform as the best commando unit of the country, the official said.
PTI had reported in January that the force wanted to have a 'regular process' of measuring psychological attributes of a trooper wanting to join it and also for those who are already in the ranks.
The force had also included yoga in the daily fitness curriculum and gradings given by the yoga instructor and the newly-hired psychologist will henceforth be reflected in the performance records of commandos, who undertake continuous training when not part of an operation.
The 'black cat' commandos of the NSG are segregated into two major units -- SAG (Special Action Group) manned by officers and jawans from the Army and the SRG (Special Rangers Group) comprising personnel from paramilitary forces.
Recently, a small team of its commandos has been deployed in the Kashmir Valley to undertake specific 'house intervention' and terrorists' neutralisation operations as part of their new mandate to 'strengthen the security grid' in Jammu and Kashmir.
The force will also train personnel of the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the JK police and the CRPF which regularly undertake counter-terror operations in the Kashmir Valley.
It has undertaken numerous operations till now.
These include flushing out terrorists during the 26/11 Mumbai siege in 2008 and the 2016 operation when they were deployed to kill terrorists who attacked the Indian Air Force (IAF) base in Pathankot.
NSG was raised under an act of Parliament in 1984 as a federal contingency combat unit.
Also Watch
-
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
-
Friday 22 June , 2018
‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Bio Sensory Watch Can Help Autistic Children
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
Friday 22 June , 2018 ‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
Thursday 21 June , 2018 World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Bio Sensory Watch Can Help Autistic Children
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Saudi Woman to Drive F1 Car Ahead of French Grand Prix
- Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Join Son Taimur for His Playschool Class Group Photo
- The Tippling Point | When Concern for Wine Helped Save Mankind
- SUNDAY FEATURE | Bollywood and Cricket, the Mystery Behind the ‘Indian-ness’ of Afghans in Delhi
- Opinion - Why 2019 Suzuki Jimny Makes a Perfect Case for the Indian Market?