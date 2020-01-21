Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

PTET Rajasthan 2020 Registration Process Begins for 4-year BA B.Ed/BSc B.Ed, Apply at ptet.in

The online registration process for Rajasthan PTET 2020 BA B.Ed./BSc B.Ed. started on January 20, 2020. All the interested candidates can apply for the same on the official website of PTET 2020 at ptet.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 21, 2020, 5:29 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
PTET Rajasthan 2020 Registration Process Begins for 4-year BA B.Ed/BSc B.Ed, Apply at ptet.in
Image for representation | Credit: Reuters

PTET Rajasthan 2020 Registration Process | The Government Dungar College in Bikaner, Rajasthan has initiated the registration process for Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2020 for admission to 4-year BA B.Ed./BSc B.Ed. courses. The online registration process for Rajasthan PTET 2020 BA B.Ed./BSc B.Ed. started on January 20, 2020. All the interested candidates can apply for the same on the official website of PTET 2020 at ptet.in. One can also apply through ptetdcb2020.com or ptet2019.org.

As per the official website, the application process begins on January 20, whereas it ends on March 2, 2020. The window for depositing fee for Rajasthan PTET 2020 4-year BA B.Ed./BSc B.Ed. will be open between January 20 to March 2, 2020. The examination for the four-year B.Ed. courses under PTET 2020 will take place on May 10, and the results will be released by May 25, 2020.

PTET Rajasthan 2020 Registration Process: How to register online

Step 1: Visit the official website at ptet.in, or ptet2019.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘BA, B.Ed/ B.Sc, B.Ed 2020’

Step 3: You will be directed to a new tab

Step 4: Here, click on the ‘Fill application form’ link

Step 5: Fill the form with all the required details and upload supporting documents

Step 6: Make the payment for application fee and submit

Step 7: Once the application is submitted, the applicant will receive PTET 2020 Registration Number

Step 8: Download the confirmation and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates can read the entire notification regarding eligibility, age criteria and examination pattern here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram