PTET Rajasthan 2020 Registration Process Begins for 4-year BA B.Ed/BSc B.Ed, Apply at ptet.in

PTET Rajasthan 2020 Registration Process | The Government Dungar College in Bikaner, Rajasthan has initiated the registration process for Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2020 for admission to 4-year BA B.Ed./BSc B.Ed. courses. The online registration process for Rajasthan PTET 2020 BA B.Ed./BSc B.Ed. started on January 20, 2020. All the interested candidates can apply for the same on the official website of PTET 2020 at ptet.in. One can also apply through ptetdcb2020.com or ptet2019.org.

As per the official website, the application process begins on January 20, whereas it ends on March 2, 2020. The window for depositing fee for Rajasthan PTET 2020 4-year BA B.Ed./BSc B.Ed. will be open between January 20 to March 2, 2020. The examination for the four-year B.Ed. courses under PTET 2020 will take place on May 10, and the results will be released by May 25, 2020.

PTET Rajasthan 2020 Registration Process: How to register online

Step 1: Visit the official website at ptet.in, or ptet2019.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘BA, B.Ed/ B.Sc, B.Ed 2020’

Step 3: You will be directed to a new tab

Step 4: Here, click on the ‘Fill application form’ link

Step 5: Fill the form with all the required details and upload supporting documents

Step 6: Make the payment for application fee and submit

Step 7: Once the application is submitted, the applicant will receive PTET 2020 Registration Number

Step 8: Download the confirmation and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates can read the entire notification regarding eligibility, age criteria and examination pattern here.

