PU BA LLB Result 2019: Panjab University Declares UG Law Entrance Scorecard at puchd.ac.in
Panjab University announced the PU LLB 2019 exam result for admission to 597 seats on the official website puchd.ac.in.
Image for Representation (Image: News18.com)
PU BA LLB Result 2019 | The Panjab University declared the PU BA LLB Result 2019 for undergraduate law course today (June 26) tentatively. The result uploaded on the Panjab University’s official website puchd.ac.in.
The Panjab University conducted the PU LLB 2019 Entrance Examination on June 22 in computer-based-test format. According to Careers360 media report, the PU LLB 2019 exam is conducted once in a year for granting admission on nearly 597 seats for three years LLB course.
Panjab University: Steps to check PU BA LLB Result 2019
All candidates waiting their PU 2019 LLB Result can know their qualifying status once it is declared on Panjab University’s homepage. The PU BA LLB Result 2019 scorecard can be viewed by entering PU LLB 2019 exam credentials like roll/application number. Steps to be followed are given below.
Step 1: Visit the official website puchd.ac.in
Step 2: Look for a tab reading 'PU BA LLB 2019 Result' on the homepage and click on it
Step 3: Enter the required PU LLB 2019 Exam details and hit submit button
Step 4: The PU BA LLB 2019 Result 2019, PU 2019 LLB Result will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download the Panjab University Result 2019 and take the printout.
Also Watch
-
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dostana 2 Announced! Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor Team Up for Karan Johar's New Production
- India vs West Indies | Gayle - Jovial and Fun-loving Everywhere, Firm With Youngsters
- Here's Why Indian Fans are Rooting for Pakistan to Beat New Zealand in World Cup Match
- Now Pay a Fine of Rs 10,000 for not Letting Ambulance Pass, Drink & Drive as Per Updated Motor Bill
- You Can Now Get Your ‘Made to Order’ Lenovo ThinkPad Laptop; Over 1,00,000 Configuration Options in Tow
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s