1-min read

PU BA LLB Result 2019: Panjab University Declares UG Law Entrance Scorecard at puchd.ac.in

Panjab University announced the PU LLB 2019 exam result for admission to 597 seats on the official website puchd.ac.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 27, 2019, 9:25 AM IST
Image for Representation (Image: News18.com)
Loading...

PU BA LLB Result 2019 | The Panjab University declared the PU BA LLB Result 2019 for undergraduate law course today (June 26) tentatively. The result uploaded on the Panjab University’s official website puchd.ac.in.

The Panjab University conducted the PU LLB 2019 Entrance Examination on June 22 in computer-based-test format. According to Careers360 media report, the PU LLB 2019 exam is conducted once in a year for granting admission on nearly 597 seats for three years LLB course.

Panjab University: Steps to check PU BA LLB Result 2019

All candidates waiting their PU 2019 LLB Result can know their qualifying status once it is declared on Panjab University’s homepage. The PU BA LLB Result 2019 scorecard can be viewed by entering PU LLB 2019 exam credentials like roll/application number. Steps to be followed are given below.

Step 1: Visit the official website puchd.ac.in

Step 2: Look for a tab reading 'PU BA LLB 2019 Result' on the homepage and click on it

Step 3: Enter the required PU LLB 2019 Exam details and hit submit button

Step 4: The PU BA LLB 2019 Result 2019, PU 2019 LLB Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the Panjab University Result 2019 and take the printout.

